As ‘English Teacher’ eyes a season 2 renewal, star Brian Jordan Alvarez unleashes his inner Gilmore Girl

A new TikTok trend has taken over and I have never been happier. One of the biggest supporters of it is English Teacher star Brian Jordan Alvarez. He participated in this trend at least 7 times. And for Gilmore Girls fans, this one is for you.

Scrolling through TikTok, you can get treated to a series of videos of young men all posting their Ls in the best way possible. The audio being used is from Gilmore Girls when Kirk (Sean Gunn) makes a movie. In it, he says “I love your daughter” and when the father asks what he can offer her, Kirk responds “Nothing. Only this.” Kirk did a dance which is what the bulk of the videos on TikTok are about but some are getting more creative with them.

My favorite video is of a young man quite literally hitting the cue ball off of a pool table so badly it flies out of the shot.

For whatever delightful reason, Alvarez has used this audio in particular to promote the season 1 finale for English Teacher. On his TikTok, he has posted many of the videos with him dancing (as Kirk does) to the sound. Other videos include him pointing to posters for English Teacher as his “offer.”

Often the internet shows the worst of people. Men on the internet, in particular, really show their entire hand to people. But trends like this make me happy because it is just a bunch of guys being goofy and having some fun. If you’re willing to post you looking like a fool? All the better! I will forever be thinking about the guy at the pool table, it is my new favorite TikTok.

This is the kind of good boy content I love

It is hilarious to watch Alvarez do it as a marketing tactic. He posts the same audio multiple times often and this trend just makes me very happy so it is a win-win situation. But I do think that videos like this are what the internet should be for. More often than not, we let the annoying and gross moments online outshine fun things like this.

Look, I don’t know why this all brings me as much joy as it does but I can’t help but watch every single one of these videos I see. Maybe it is because Kirk is my favorite character on Gilmore Girls? Or maybe it is just that this is a good meme where a bunch of guys are having some fun making fools of themselves and that’s sweet to see.

Look, even the BIRDS got into it.

So if you have not yet spent too much time scrolling through TikTok, watching all of these boys dancing or just messing around to Kirk’s film from Gilmore Girls, now is your chance. At this point, I think we owe this joy it brings us to Alvarez because he really did use it over and over again so that we’d watch English Teacher. Stream it, get the show a season 2, and then maybe do a little TikTok dance to celebrate.

