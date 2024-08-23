Why hasn’t ‘Doctor Who’ made an episode about the Lost Generation yet?

Doctor Who has some pretty amazing history based episodes. One of the best episodes of television of all time is “Vincent and the Doctor,” which takes us back to Vincent Van Gogh’s time. But there is one time period I really want the Doctor to go to.

Often, the show has the TARDIS pop up at major historical events, or the Doctor gets to meet some pretty amazing legends of history. One of my favorite time periods to learn about has beem the 1920s, but more specifically, the adventures of the Lost Generation—more specifically the writers who were part of that generation.

The Lost Generation is a title given to “a demographic group of people who came of age during or shortly after World War I.” Many writers during that age would go to Paris and all knew each other. The group that is recognized as “The Lost Generation” of authors included Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, John Dos Passos, Gertrude Stein, and T.S. Eliot.

This has been represented in media before, but one of the most prominent examples is unfortunately the Woody Allen movie Midnight in Paris, with a great version of F. Scott Fitzgerald (played by Tom Hiddleston) and his wife Zelda Fitzgerald (Alison Pill). Outside of Midnight in Paris, I haven’t seen many dive into this world of authors living abroad, telling distinctly American stories within their work. (Yes, T.S. Eliot is American.)

It is just a fascinating part of American literature history. Reports state that Fitzgerald wrote The Great Gatsby while living in France. One of the most iconic of American novels wasn’t even written while living in America! I just find it all so captivating, and the Doctor would too if given the chance to meet these titans of American fiction.

Give me my favorite show and my favorite bit of lore

I’d love it if I had a Doctor Who take on the subject to replace Midnight in Paris. To be fair, the franchise has interacted with Fitzgerald before (the Fourth Doctor references F. Scott Fitzgerald in an audio story called The Crooked Man), but we didn’t get much out of it aside from the knowledge that he’s met the Doctor, so why not go and see your old friend?

The history episodes of the series really do stand out as favorites. Remember when the Doctor saw William Shakespeare? What about Rosa Parks? For all the big bad aliens the Doctor has to take on, sometimes, we want to focus on the “time” part of Time And Relative Dimension In Space.

There are lots of moments like this in history that the show can capitalize on. It is one of the things that I wish modern Doctor Who did more of. It did start as a show about history for kids to enjoy, after all, but if we were going to have the Doctor visit anyone from history, I do hope he goes to talk with his friend “Scottie” and we get to explore what the Lost Generation was all about.

