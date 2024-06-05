The Best ‘Doctor Who’ Episode Turns 14

It is hard (for some) to label their favorite episode of Doctor Who. That isn’t the case for me. I have a favorite that means a lot to me, and today, it turns 14 years old, telling the story of the Doctor who took his companion on a journey to France.

That episode is “Vincent and the Doctor.” Premiering in the fifth season of the modern series, the episode was written by Richard Curtis and directed by Jonny Campbell. It follows the Doctor (Matt Smith) and Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) going back in time to investigate what happened to Vincent Van Gogh (Tony Curtis) when the Doctor sees something in one of his paintings. What they experience is a tortured man, struggling to survive, but open to art and love. And they give him one of the best gifts they can: their love in return.

Amy Pond jokes throughout the episode about iconic Van Gogh artwork, bringing out a bunch of sunflowers to try to “inspire” him to paint. They are my favorite flower, as well, and this moment, paired with Vincent dedicating his sunflowers to Amy by writing “For Amy” on them, has always been something I carry with me.

That moment, with Bill Nighy playing a museum guide who praises Van Gogh’s work while the actual Van Gogh cries over his work being beloved? The Doctor telling Amy that it is okay that Van Gogh’s fate didn’t change because they made him happy for the moments they were together? All of it makes this episode just feel like a love letter to art, as well as a piece of art within itself. As much as I love the series, no other episode has had quite the impact on me that “Vincent and the Doctor” has throughout the years.

An episode with a lot of meaning

“Vincent and the Doctor” changed my life. It seems dramatic to say, but I was just heading to college, trying to figure out what I wanted to study in school, and I turned to it time and time again to cope with all the changes in my life. And it made me realize that I one day wanted to create something as meaningful and life-affirming as this episode of television.

It made me change my major to performance theatre, and to this day, it is the episode I watch whenever I feel upset and I am looking for a comfort. It is beautiful and encapsulates everything about I love about Doctor Who. The episode itself has so many special moments that I think really make up the core of what makes this the best one.

Hearing “Chances” play as Vincent sees his work being cherished in the modern world really hits, but so does Amy seeing “For Amy” written on the sunflowers, and I will always remember these two moments.

So on this, the episode’s 14th birthday, I just want to say thank you. If you haven’t ever seen “Vincent and the Doctor,” today is the perfect day to dive into it. You will just be a sobbing mess after, so … be aware of that.

