Donald Trump’s Shoes Are Sparking Conspiracy Theories

In the wake of the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump, many people have become fixated on the most random details, including the fact that Trump immediately asked for his shoes after being shot.

Trump was at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire in what is believed to be an assassination attempt. The shooting left Crooks and one audience member dead, while two additional audience members were critically injured. Trump suffered no serious injuries, although his ear was grazed by one of Crooks’ bullets. Secret Service agents acted quickly when the shots rang out, tackling Trump to the ground and shielding his body with their own to prevent him from sustaining additional gunshot wounds. While both Democrats and Republicans have denounced the violence, the incident has led to some bizarre discussions and conspiracies.

There are conspiracy theories flying from both sides, with some Democrats claiming the shooting was staged, while Republicans insist it was an “inside job.” Of course, conservatives also had to use it as an opportunity to spread their misogyny because they were triggered that several brave female Secret Service agents helped save Trump’s life. However, one of the oddest conversations belongs to the interest in Trump’s shoes.

What’s up with Donald Trump’s shoes?

The topic of Trump’s shoes arose due to the surprising revelation that his request for them was the first thing he said after being shot at. Many were confused when video footage of the incident captured Trump repeatedly saying, “Let me get my shoes,” as the Secret Service agents tried to escort him off stage. It even seems as if the agents try to quickly locate his shoes due to his insistence. Naturally, everyone was asking why Trump was so concerned about his shoes at that moment.

During an interview with the New York Post, Trump explained that his shoes came off during the incident. He said, “The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight.” Although he explained how his shoes came off, he didn’t explain why he was so adamant about getting them back. There are plenty of plausible reasons, though, such as that he was disoriented at the moment and just said the first thing that came to his mind. Perhaps he didn’t want to be seen shoeless on camera, or they were expensive shoes. A photo confirmed that at least one of his shoes was left behind.

Of course, the internet being the internet and all, the shoes managed to spark conspiracy theories. Some people seemed to think he wasn’t wearing shoes to begin with, as they claimed it wasn’t possible for his shoes to come off from being hit by Secret Service agents. It’s unclear where exactly the conspiracy theory that he wasn’t wearing shoes to begin with is trying to go, though. Others began using the shoe debacle to repeat the tired rumor that he wears lifts in his shoes and is not actually 6 foot 3 inches. Those rumors, in turn, led to all the MAGA supporters vehemently defending his height. However, both sides’ preoccupation with Trump’s height is strange and unnecessary.

Ultimately, it’s a little unexpected that Trump was so concerned with his shoes, but few people know what goes through someone’s mind when they’re shot at or how concerned billionaires are about their public image. The real reason why he wanted his shoes is probably hardly newsworthy. Not everything has to be a conspiracy theory.

