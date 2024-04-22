Maybe Trump Farting in the Courtroom Is a Strange Kind of Justice

Trust Donald Trump to take an ugly situation and make it infinitely worse. In this case, he’s managed to fill the internet with memes and jokes about his own farts.

Trump’s hush money trial started last week, with Trump having to sit through five! entire! days! of jury selection and other procedural matters, including the reading of potential jurors’ mean social media posts about him. It’s a kind of purgatory that even a sensible person would find excruciating (if a sensible person landed themselves in that situation in the first place), so it’s hard to imagine what might have been going through a mind like Trump’s.

But as jury selection neared completion, some absolutely surreal news broke: Trump was apparently farting in the courtroom. Like, a lot.

Meiselas: What I’m hearing from credible sources is that Donald Trump is actually farting in the courtroom… I’m hearing it from actual credible people that as he’s kind of falling asleep, he’s actually passing gas and that his lawyers are really struggling with the smell. pic.twitter.com/wa6F3iRDgX — Acyn (@Acyn) April 19, 2024

This development is such a strange thing to contemplate. Is it actually happening? Is it wishful thinking? The fact that we’re talking about it at all is pretty telling.

Let’s get one thing out of the way before we go any further: It’s not cool to make fun of someone’s bodily functions, even if that person is the worst guy on Earth. We all have bodies. Bodies, in general, fart and poop and make embarrassing noises and smells. Once, I was giving a lecture to a college class and I burped in the middle of a word. One 18-year-old smartass yelled out “Ewww!” and I wanted to squeeze into a gopher hole and spend the rest of my life there. Even the healthiest, most able-bodied bodies do humiliating stuff sometimes.

… but there’s also the fact that this is Donald Trump we’re talking about. Remember when he made fun of a disabled reporter by jerking his arms around in mock convulsions? Pardon my language here, but what a thoroughly fucking awful thing to do. Remember alllll the times he’s made fun of people’s weight? Trump is a constant fountain of the most vile, reprehensible kind of body shaming, so it feels like a bit of cosmic justice that he’s now being subjected to the very humiliation that he tried to inflict on other people.

Or, at least, it would feel like that if he had any capacity for self-reflection. (And if innocent people didn’t have to share the room with him.)

But, look, I know, you came here for some jokes. In the interest of avoiding ableism, I’ve hand-picked a few social media reactions (some jokes, some commentary) that highlight Trump’s despicable personality instead of making fun of his body. I’ll be brutally honest, though—as much as I personally love fart humor, I barely cracked a smile at the discourse. Anything that gets me thinking about Trump’s asshole is just too repulsive to be funny.

But, nevertheless, here you go.

Trump: My farts smell so good, so good. No fart ever smell that good in the history. My lawyers were amazed at how good my farts smelled. They were amazed. Amazed." https://t.co/Epm0m9WzYX pic.twitter.com/y6r1w8IXa4 — Pénombre Goyette (@PFkngGoyette) April 19, 2024

Is that why Republicans formed the Floor Action Response Team ('FART') yesterday? Were they trying to get ahead of this? https://t.co/hi9CtolQRe — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) April 19, 2024

When attacked, sea cucumbers will push their organs out their anuses to distract predators. https://t.co/3ZI0vZQen4 — Jay Kirell (@JasonKirell) April 19, 2024

Taking care of yourself to be active and capable after a certain age is work — real work. The kind Trump has spent his whole life avoiding. Part of the reason these trials terrify him is because he will not have teams of people crafting his image for an hour of stage presence. https://t.co/tzgPSkruIN — Salome Strangelove (@salstrange) April 19, 2024

This shouldn’t be funny, but so much of Trump’s fake brand is him being strong and virile and rich, etc. So, that in reality he’s basically a senile old dude farting himself to sleep while he’s on trial for his crimes is kinda hilarious. https://t.co/SyKLXS0EjH — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) April 19, 2024

At last, the moment when he became presidential. https://t.co/tBi3BR3sa4 — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 19, 2024

(featured image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

