Beyoncé Absolutely Nailed the Goal of Her Country Album

Beyoncé, as a singer, is someone who constantly reinvents herself. Taking on different genres, looks, and themes is part of what makes her one of the best artists working today, but there is a special reason behind her latest album, Cowboy Carter, and diving into country music this time around.

In an Instagram post revealing the cover photography to fans, Beyoncé shared the reasoning behind her switch to country music: “This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

Clearly not letting those who didn’t think she could do country stop her, she shared that the criticisms against her helped push her through making Cowboy Carter: “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”

She went on to talk about her collaborations on the album: “I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound.”

Collaborating on iconic country songs helped

One of the things that makes Cowboy Carter so fascinating is the use of covers or samples within the new songs. Beyoncé has her own take on Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” but she also has a country-esque cover of “Blackbird” by the Beatles on the album. She brings Miley Cyrus in on “II MOST WANTED,” which seems to pull from Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.” And the album has samplings of “These Boots Are Made for Walking” by Nancy Sinatra, along with bits and pieces from other songs that just really help with the overall tone of the album.

Even in “Ameriican Requiem,” it seems that Beyoncé is sampling “For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield.

By honoring country as a genre, turning songs that many of us would not classify as country into her own Beyoncé take on country music, and reminding everyone that she’s from Texas, Beyoncé has created an album that changes her image yet again. But it also provides us with a whole new look at music we’ve loved throughout the years.

Cowboy Carter is out now, and to everyone who doubted Beyoncé’s ability to do country? I hope you’re eating those words now because it is brilliant!

