A new social media meme is the best kind of optical illusion

A good meme is a good meme but sometimes they happen on accident. Like everyone reading #whoremembers…two different ways.

The hashtag has split the internet into two teams: Who Remembers and Whore Members. Which one you fall into is up to you and your sensitivities but it is kind of hilarious that we all collectively decided to have a bit of one with this one. The set up is simple: Post the hashtag and an image and let the people decide which you’re going with.

Like every good internet trend, we don’t know why it started but we are most definitely going to continue it. Don’t you just love when everyone is posting something and we all just join together on the trend? That’s basically what is happening here. But with the added twist of figuring out which of the hashtag readings you are referring to.

It honestly is kind of fun because people can simply post an image with themselves, Charlie Cox, Wilson Bethel, and Jon Bernthal and it leaves us all a bit confused on which side we should be on. (I’m Team Whore Members but that’s just me.)

As is the case with other memes, people have their thoughts on which is the RIGHT way to look at the hashtag.

Some others have used television characters to share what they think each character would choose. Like labeling Gerri from Succession as a “Who remembers” team mate with Roman as a “Whore members” leader. And…honestly that’s pretty perfect.

Look, there is nothing funnier to me than everyone joking about this. Because it is such a simple situation. If you stopped and read it for more than two seconds, you’d know that it is supposed to be “Who remembers” but that’s not as fun.

“whore members”



“who remembers”



what about WHORE REMEMBERS — piccobello (@pedrodevotee) March 13, 2025

Others are very obvious…

So which side are you on? Which is your favorite meme you’ve seen? Let us know in the comments!

