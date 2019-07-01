comScore The Spider-Man: Far From Home Twitter Account Is Genuis | The Mary Sue
Whoever Runs the Spider-Man: Far From Home Twitter Account Is a Genuis

by | 2:39 pm, July 1st, 2019

Peter Parker/Spider-Man wears Tony Stark/Iron Man's glasses in Spider-Man: Far From Home

It all started when the Twitter account for Spider-Man: Far From Home started to mock everyone who was yelling about the movie coming out on a Tuesday. A strange occurrence, many took to complaining about how movies come out on Friday, unlike this one. Well, with it being the Fourth of July week, Spider-Man: Far From Home has a July 2 release date, meaning that we’re all up at midnight on a Monday so we can see Peter Parker fly.

With people being, well, people on Twitter, the Far From Home Twitter account had the perfect response to the trolls getting angry about the movie.

At least the Twitter account is willing to bring us all the movie in exchange for coffee.

My obsession with this account started when it became a Euphoria stan and just kept tweeting about Zendaya’s HBO show like it wasn’t supposed to be the promotional account for a Spider-Man movie.

From there, it just continued to conduct activities as if it was a stan account for all things Spider-Man: Far From Home and Zendaya, and maybe that’s the best piece of marketing I’ve ever seen in my life? A movie about a bunch of teenagers acting like a stan account on Twitter?

Anyway, here are some of the best moments from this account, and I wish I could figure out who runs it because I want to be best friends with them.

I think that I stan the Twitter account for Spider-Man: Far From Home? Is that allowed? Oh well, too late. I stan, we stan, the Far From Home account stans Euphoria. Who even cares.

