Whoever Runs the Spider-Man: Far From Home Twitter Account Is a Genuis

It all started when the Twitter account for Spider-Man: Far From Home started to mock everyone who was yelling about the movie coming out on a Tuesday. A strange occurrence, many took to complaining about how movies come out on Friday, unlike this one. Well, with it being the Fourth of July week, Spider-Man: Far From Home has a July 2 release date, meaning that we’re all up at midnight on a Monday so we can see Peter Parker fly.

With people being, well, people on Twitter, the Far From Home Twitter account had the perfect response to the trolls getting angry about the movie.

bUt aRen’t MoVieS rEleAsEd oN fRiDaYs — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) July 1, 2019

At least the Twitter account is willing to bring us all the movie in exchange for coffee.

for our midnight peeps: y’all bring the coffee and we’ll bring the movie? — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) July 1, 2019

My obsession with this account started when it became a Euphoria stan and just kept tweeting about Zendaya’s HBO show like it wasn’t supposed to be the promotional account for a Spider-Man movie.

excuse us for watching euphoria — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 24, 2019

in what world would the answer be no DREA — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 29, 2019

From there, it just continued to conduct activities as if it was a stan account for all things Spider-Man: Far From Home and Zendaya, and maybe that’s the best piece of marketing I’ve ever seen in my life? A movie about a bunch of teenagers acting like a stan account on Twitter?

Anyway, here are some of the best moments from this account, and I wish I could figure out who runs it because I want to be best friends with them.

we’ll always love you friday — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 29, 2019

far from gnome better be a horror — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 26, 2019

before any of you start we know it opens up in other countries sooner — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 26, 2019

the amount of people that really think we don’t know she plays mj in #SpiderManFarFromHome is ASTOUNDING — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 24, 2019

I think that I stan the Twitter account for Spider-Man: Far From Home? Is that allowed? Oh well, too late. I stan, we stan, the Far From Home account stans Euphoria. Who even cares.

