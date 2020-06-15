Turns Out We’re Not Always the Characters We Want to Be in Our Favorite Movies
It’s a sad day when you realize that you aren’t your favorite character. As someone who loves both Diana Prince and Peter Parker, I realize that I am not either of those characters. Sadly, I’d be Etta Candy or Betty Brant. (A part of me pretends that I’d be MJ, but still, I feel like Betty and I are one.)
So, when a new meme surfaced that made us face the reality of who we really are, many users on Twitter had their moment of understanding. Sometimes, we live long enough to see ourselves become the annoying older people in an ’80s movie who we used to hate when we were kids.
Just think of The Goonies. Back when many of us watched it for the first time, we saw this group of kids going to find a treasure and probably thought that we’d be like Mikey in that situation. Now? I’m definitely Mikey’s mom, who just wants everyone to keep her house in order and doesn’t want her kids in trouble, despite the fact that I do not have children.
So, we all face our own truths, look at movies, and see who we really are, and accept that, sometimes, we just aren’t the hero we’ve always looked up to. Let’s look at some of the best tweets from this meme, though, because honestly, some are absolutely hilarious and accurate. The tragedy.
Who you identify with in the movie vs who you actually are pic.twitter.com/vooo2NtmjN
— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) June 14, 2020
@/most men in politics https://t.co/I3WBbLk0Xj pic.twitter.com/o4BmMqdueU
— Calgie (@christiancalgie) June 14, 2020
If the shoe fits… https://t.co/sENzrFqnHH pic.twitter.com/LfawPVnQyI
— Lee-Loi Chieng | 詹礼雷 (@LeeLoiChieng) June 14, 2020
Forgot the sun cream again today. https://t.co/vY3GIeYLVO pic.twitter.com/15CDszmZ5c
— Vaughan McKee (@VaughanMcKee) June 14, 2020
(Not a movie but…) https://t.co/rCvs3RT57m pic.twitter.com/bXJA58kXG3
— Pope Lonergan (@thedailybumbler) June 14, 2020
From that movie in particular? https://t.co/URKFBGBzDz pic.twitter.com/hEQL5OhiXr
— ̈ (@clinteldorado) June 14, 2020
Star Wars versions, let’s gohttps://t.co/1UzXqZiUEV pic.twitter.com/Ss658Xrk37
— Cllr Matt Downey (@MattDowneyEly) June 14, 2020
Who I think I am vs. who I really am .. LoL .. this was good https://t.co/TUrRqVY7s6 pic.twitter.com/0PTaSAStRH
— GeM$ ✨ (@ascorpionwoman) June 15, 2020
https://t.co/hH0ub7b4Q5 pic.twitter.com/j5fewLJUrP
— Maggie (@maggieofthetown) June 14, 2020
Who you identify with in the movie vs who you actually are: https://t.co/h63dD5BGQn pic.twitter.com/ZNO2pINoGN
— Olly Field (@OliverMField) June 14, 2020
https://t.co/XEHYIGqRcC pic.twitter.com/YN0MmY2iOR
— Smug Smuggler (@Echo7Solo) June 14, 2020
https://t.co/4N6gE8VLZS pic.twitter.com/Sr3ZW4DnfL
— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) June 14, 2020
https://t.co/xXw7HTyOVg pic.twitter.com/MZbfhCFTG0
— Sarah Devin Kaufman (@sarahdevin) June 14, 2020
https://t.co/qeXsxa89Px pic.twitter.com/EPCBIGhGXl
— Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) June 14, 2020
Out of all the fictional characters out there in the world, who do you identify but who are you actually? Let us know what you think in the comments below!
(image: Marvel Entertainment/photoshop)
