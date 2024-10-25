‘Our victory is TOO BIG TO RIG’: Donald Trump is now changing his tune on voting early

I’m old enough to remember when the conspiracy theory from Donald Trump fans was that the election was rigged because of early voting/mail-in voting. Yes, I know that was a handful of years ago but it feels like decades at this point. Now, Trump is changing his tune.

Trump fans and MAGA heads have been fed a new kind of propaganda, titled “Swamp the Vote.” The idea is to “guarantee we win by more than the Margin of Fraud” by voting early. Okay so…you’re just trying to make sure people vote. That’s all this is. It isn’t a special thing that Republicans or MAGA came up with. It is just…making sure your vote is counted.

“We need ALL HANDS ON DECK to defeat Kamala Harris and the far left liberals big money fraud machine,” the site for Swamp the Vote says. “We must SWAMP THEM WITH VOTES to guarantee our victory is TOO BIG TO RIG.” SIGH. This all comes at us because of Trump and his campaign’s insistence that the Left cheats. Sir, you’re the one who was President of the United States on a technicality. Let’s be serious about this.

The website includes a video from the former president where he claims that they most vote early to push back against cheating (make that make sense). “Keep your eyes open, because these people want to cheat, and they do cheat, and frankly, it’s the only thing they do well,” he says in the video. He goes on to say that MAGA has to “swamp” them…

“The way you win is to swamp them,” Trump said. “If we swamp them, they can’t cheat. It just doesn’t work out.” What that means, I don’t know. I think he is just saying vote early but also who knows with them.

Swamp the vote makes no sense

I guess the idea here is to have as many votes as possible for Trump before election day so the Left can’t “rig” the election. Buddy, if you don’t have the votes, you don’t have the votes. I guess it is “swamp” the vote because you are swamping those counting the votes? But instead it sounds like you’re telling swamp people to vote for you.

I do think it is interesting that the site itself separates Trump voters from Republicans. “Do your part to guarantee we win by more than the Margin of Fraud by casting your vote and taking responsibility for ensuring every Republican and Trump voter in your household casts theirs too,” the website writes.

All it is is a…resource for voting. That’s all Swamp the Vote boils down to. It isn’t some grand move from the Trump campaign or an act of brilliance. They literally just realized if you tell people how to vote and vote early, you might get votes. Took you two elections to realize that…

It is ironic that he has changed his tune on early voting and mail-in voting when it might benefit him. Personally, I want to see him lose yet again with all this effort as part of it. But, if you’re wondering what in the world Swamp the Vote is…it is just Trump’s campaign team realizing his fans might not actually know how to vote early.

