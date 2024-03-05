The Pascal v. Culkin Feud Officially Has Its Winner

We’ve been watching a war brewing between Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin—well, sort of. The two have been playfully ribbing each other at each of the award shows they’ve been in competition at. Now, there seems to be a winner between the two, declared by Culkin’s wife.

The back and forth started at the beginning of the award season. Culkin was nominated for his work in the final season of Succession as Roman Roy, and Pascal was nominated for his work as Joel Miller in the first season of The Last of Us. While Culkin had won both the Golden Globe and the Emmy, his fake feud with Pascal was a favorite among fans.

It started when Culkin told Pascal to “suck it” during his Golden Globes speech. That was then followed by Pascal claiming that it was Culkin who beat him up and put his shoulder in a sling while presenting at the Emmy Awards. (Even if Culkin would go on to beat Pascal that night.) But then came the SAG Awards, when no one saw what was coming—especially not Pedro Pascal.

A drunk Pedro Pascal ended up winning this time around and went on stage to tell everyone that he was “a little” drunk because he thought he could drink, meaning he thought he was going to lose again. Luckily, he won, and the biggest fan of that win was Kieran Culkin’s own wife, Jazz Charton.

“He’s back, baby! Back to doing what he does best – LOSING,” Charton wrote on Instagram. “Balance has been restored to the universe. Thank you Pedro Pascal for humbling him.” She then went on to comment on Pascal’s Instagram post after his win and wrote “Suck it, Kieran.”

The war is over, if we want it

The SAG Awards mark the end of Culkin’s run as Roman Roy in Succession, so unless he quickly ends up on another hit TV show, the two might not be in a competition like this for a while. That being said, Culkin and Pascal are two of the hardest working actors out there right now, both with movie roles lined up and a bright future ahead of them.

Is this really the end of their “feud”? Or can we see the two of them going back and forth more in situations like this? Until we see what their future roles hold for them, we seem to have an end to the back and forth. Well, that is if you declare Jazz Charton the authority on this war, and personally, I do think she is the authority.

So congratulations to Pedro Pascal. You not only won the SAG Award and also had the best speech, but you also have defeated Kieran Culkin, the strongest of the Culkin clan.

(featured image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO & Max)

