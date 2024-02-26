Drunk Pedro Pascal at the SAG Awards Won the Weekend

Pedro Pascal rolled up to the SAG Awards looking like a pirate and not thinking he was going to win. How wrong he was! At this year’s ceremony, he was honored for his work in The Last of Us. Since he’d been losing that award, Pascal decided to get drunk.

His work as Joel Miller in the HBO series has been honored with nominations, but he previously lost to Kieran Culkin at the Golden Globes and the Emmys. Seemingly thinking the same thing was going to happen here, Pascal was just at the SAG Awards for a fun time. The reality is that he won and had to go on stage while buzzed to accept his award. “I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk,” Pascal said after admitting that he thought his win was wrong for a “number” of reasons.

He continued to be nearly on the verge of tears the entire speech, and it was incredibly chaotic in the best of ways.

It ushered in a night of people being obsessed everything that was happening with Pascal, like how he also sort of looked like Mr. Darcy in Pride & Prejudice—which is funny given the fact that he technically beat Matthew Macfadyen to win this award.

There can, seemingly, only be one Mr. Darcy. He’s the romantic highlander.

why does Pedro Pascal look like he's about to tell you that you have bewitched him, body and soul pic.twitter.com/XOuj1hw9TK — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 25, 2024

His drunk chaotic energy also led to him saying he wanted to make out with Culkin at the after party. Why? Because the two have been basically flirting with each other at every single award show every time that Culkin has won over Pascal.

A drunk Pedro Pascal talking about wanting to make out with Kieran Culkin at the SAG awards tonight…I would like to see it! pic.twitter.com/pCIfkEl0YQ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 25, 2024

All of this made Pascal incredibly relatable to people. Well, the drunk part and admitting on stage, “I’m going to have a panic attack and I’m going to leave.”

Pedro Pascal being legitimately shocked to win a SAG Award, admitting in his speech that he’s a little drunk and having a panic attack, and then going backstage and announcing he plans to make out with Kieran Culkin is why I love him so dearly — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 25, 2024

My sweet king!

Part of why people loved this all so much was because it was one of the few times that there seemed to be genuine shock from a winner. With the exception of Olivia Coleman’s win for The Favourite back in 2019, most of the time there has been some kind of lead up showing exactly who we can expect on stage. That doesn’t change the excitement when someone does win, but we do kind of all understand that an actor is prepared for this scenario and has a speech in mind. So when there is that false sense of shock, it can feel disingenuous.

Instead, we got Pascal just being brutally honest on stage because he didn’t really have a choice, since he thought he was going to lose again.

He genuinely had no idea he was going to have to go on stage and give a speech. The honesty mixed with how much fun Pascal seemed to be having really made this one of the more iconic moments of this award season! I don’t think it will happen again; he’s probably not going to drink before his category from now on, but I am Team Let Pedro Pascal’s Chaotic Energy Continue To Reign.

(featured image: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

