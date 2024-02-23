How One Woman’s 50-Part Story About Marrying a Pathological Liar Went Viral

It’s not uncommon for short videos of 30 seconds or less to randomly go viral on TikTok, but what happens when a woman’s 50-part video series about the man she married goes viral?

TikTok specifically capitalizes on the average human’s notoriously short attention span of 8.25 seconds. Instead of sitting through an hour-long movie or 20-minute YouTube vlog, users can quickly swipe through dozens of interesting snippets of people’s lives within a matter of minutes. When the app first came out, the maximum video length was 3 minutes. It wasn’t until 2022 that users were finally able to upload 10-minute videos. Even so, it’s well known that the TikTok algorithm favors short videos over long ones.

As a result, TikTok users will likely be left confused after hearing that an 8-hour, 50-part TikTok series is going viral on the platform. Many will see the reaction videos and assume it’s just a joke. However, it is legit. Viewers worldwide are tuning in for one woman’s 50-part story of a marriage calamity.

What’s the 50-part viral TikTok series?

The appeal of the 50-part series is more understandable once one learns the title is “Who the f*** did I marry?” It immediately promises a juicy, wild, and chaotic story. Meanwhile, the series comes from a TikToker who goes by Reesa Teesa, and she’s one hell of a storyteller. Everything started on Valentine’s Day, when she posted an intro/disclaimer alerting her followers to the fact that she was beginning her series. She explained the series would tell how she “met, dated, married, and divorced a real pathological liar.” A real pathological liar? We’re already hooked.

However, it’s not just the desire for drama that will intrigue viewers. Her intro likely struck a chord with fellow women who have either been in or fear being in a relationship with a toxic man and are interested in hearing how a woman overcame this situation and supporting a woman telling her story. Additionally, Reesa Teesa promised to get the whole series out immediately. She wasn’t going to bait viewers for follows before releasing another video. With good intentions and promises of a great story, it’s no surprise many decided to give her video a try.

Reesa Teesa stayed true to her word, uploading parts 1–8 the same day she posted her intro. Each of her videos ranges from 7–10 minutes. In the first video, viewers find themselves eager to learn more, with teases of how the woman experienced the “United Nations of red flags.” She also refers to her ex as Legion, a character in the bible who was known to be possessed by many demons.

With every video building up to the shocking lies exposed towards the end, viewers can’t help but want to watch more. In fact, over 100 million people tuned in for the full story, and more are just getting started.

What happens in the 50-part TikTok series?

A growing number of users are abandoning their FYPs, Netflix subscriptions, and even date nights to delve into Reesa Teesa’s story. However, it can’t be denied that delving into an 8-hour 50-part series is a little daunting. For those who don’t have the time to watch it thoroughly, here’s a brief summary of the shocking story.

Reesa Teesa met Legion in 2020 via an online dating site. The pair hit it off and decided to quarantine together. Legion shared with her that he was vice president of a large condiment company and was looking to buy a house. He promised her quite an ideal life, as he indicated he had the funds to spend $700k on their dream home.

However, things were suspicious from the beginning. Despite searching for houses, all the offers seemed to fall through, and he could never provide proof of his funds. Eventually, his act started to crack when he exhibited controlling and jealous behaviors, and she began discovering explicit messages from other women on his phone.

It was only after they married that Reesa Teesa started digging deeper into his stories. She uncovered that almost everything he’d told her had been a lie, including taking her to a random couple’s headstone and saying it was his grandparents’, lying that he had a $90k company car, making up non-existent half-siblings, concealing additional past marriages, fabricating his deceased parents’ pasts and occupations, and having fake phone conversations with a cousin who was actually deceased.

She also uncovered that he had a criminal record and found a warrant for his arrest, and there’s still more in her fully video series. It was a struggle to get away from him, but eventually, she freed herself from him with a divorce decree and threat of a restraining order.

Of course, there are far too many details in that 8-hour TikTok series to adequately be expressed in a summary. If you think that summary paints the picture of a truly sinister and uncomprehendingly calculated, manipulative liar, just wait till you watch the full, unabridged version.

