‘Who says it is functioning ‘better’? Elon?’: Elon Musk claims Twitter works better since he fired all its employees

Users have been abandoning X, formerly Twitter, in droves since Elon Musk went full MAGA, yet he claims that the site is functioning better since he took over and fired 80% of its workforce.

Ever since Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter in October of 2o22, the social media platform has been hemorrhaging value. After spending $44 billion to buy it, Twitter steadily lost about $25 billion in value in just one year. However, Musk might not care that he’s losing money on the site, as some believe it was never about the money. Since the Tesla founder wholly aligned himself with Donald Trump and now boasts a new role in Trump’s unofficial Department of Government Efficiency, it’s believed Musk’s intentions all along were simply to turn Twitter into a right-wing propaganda organ.

Since taking over and firing most of Twitter’s employees, Musk has changed the site for the worse. In the name of “free speech,” he has allowed misinformation and hate speech to spread like wildfire on the platform. He has also removed safety features, including rendering the “block” function obsolete and scaling back on suspending accounts for harassment and abuse. As a result, Twitter has become overrun with right-wing extremists who spread hatred and constantly harass and threaten other users. Yet, according to Musk, Twitter is “better” this way.

Elon Musk laughably claims Twitter is “functioning better”

Recently, Musk reshared a post on X that read, “Elon Musk fired 90% of the Twitter staff, and it is functioning better.” The post suggested that the same would occur with the government now that Musk is at the head of DOGE and is already floating plans for mass layoffs. In response, he noted that he fired 80% of the workforce instead of 90% but that “the point remains valid.”

80%, but the point remains valid https://t.co/xQGx1fRRly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2024

However, many are curious by whose standards Twitter is “functioning better.” After all, aside from those pleased that they have greater freedom to harass fellow users, most users have experienced declining functionality, some of which is a direct result of the reduced workforce. The issues go beyond declining value, although it’s quite interesting that the site has plummeted 80% in value, which happens to be the same percentage of the workforce Musk cut.

When Musk took over Twitter, thousands of content moderators were abruptly fired, suddenly finding themselves locked out of their accounts. The lack of moderation is painfully evident as misinformation and hate speech have overtaken the platform. Countless users have left the site, citing the unchecked toxicity of the platform as the reason. On top of that, users report being unable to get a hold of support. If an issue arises, there’s no telling how long it will take to be resolved or if it will be resolved at all. On Musk’s post, users quickly pointed out the declining functionality.

Who says it is functioning ‘better’? Elon? — Baggiesman (@sybilsdad) November 22, 2024

No it's not functioning properly.



– Can't add phone number.

– Can't buy premium & Payment refunded.

– Card declined.

– Worst Support.



These are just simple ones. — Monetization Advisor (@creepknowledge) November 22, 2024

Yeah. except now it takes 4 days to get an answer from X support. Twitter Support was within 24 hours.



So be prepared for long waits when dealing with anything official when this is implemented. — PaulC (@EarningsThe) November 22, 2024

X is trash. Twitter was awesome. Sorry, but it's true. — Joel (@joelcardwellX) November 22, 2024

Twitter has lost almost all of its advertisers and 50% of its value since Elon took over. Define “working better” — Lock Up Donald Trump (@FireTrumpToday) November 22, 2024

Actually, it’s literally impossible to get any kind of customer service on this app. It’s fine if things are going fine, but a disaster if you have an issue. — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) November 22, 2024

Given that we’ve already seen through X the negative impact of entering a company and abruptly firing everyone, it’s quite concerning that Musk has somehow convinced himself this plan is going to work for our government.

