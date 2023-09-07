‘One Piece’ Picked the Perfect Live-Action Shanks

Few recurring characters are as memorable in the live-action One Piece series as Shanks. Netflix’s new adaptation of the beloved manga and anime of the same name covers a lot of ground across just eight episodes; only some characters get a fully fleshed-out backstory. However, viewers do get to see multiple flashbacks of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy)’s life, which are particularly important considering Luffy really carries the show. It is Luffy’s desire to find the One Piece treasure and become King of the Pirates that brings the Straw Hat Pirates and all their adventures into existence. It’s also Luffy’s unflappable, cheery spirit and goodness that keeps the crew together after its formation.

Shanks also deserves some credit for Luffy’s achievements, considering he’s the inspiration behind everything Luffy does. Through flashbacks in the first two episodes of the live-action series, we learn that Shanks was Luffy’s childhood hero. As a young boy, Luffy would follow Shanks and Shanks’ Red-Haired Pirates crew around as they did their duties. While the crew tolerated Luffy hanging around, Shanks refused to let him become part of his crew due to his young age. Still, it’s clear that Shanks is quite fond of Luffy and very protective of the boy.

He’s even the one who gives Luffy his signature straw hat. Shanks describes the straw hat as the most precious thing he owns, but gives it to Luffy and tells him to return the hat once he’s achieved his dream of being King of the Pirates. Shanks also encourages Luffy to “be good” before they part ways. In the present day, viewers see Shanks’ influence clearly, with Luffy treasuring his hat, striving to achieve his dreams, and being very good. Shanks makes a pretty big impression in One Piece (as he should), thanks in no small part to the actor who brings him to life.

Where you’ve seen this actor before

(Netflix)

Yellowstone star Peter Gadiot is the actor behind Shanks in Netflix’s One Piece. Gadiot is best known for his recurring role as Adam Martin in the western drama. He also had a lead role in the Once Upon a Time spinoff series, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, in which he portrayed a genie named Cyrus. Other notable roles from Gadiot include appearances in Supergirl, Silo, and Quantum Leap. In addition to acting, Gadiot has tried his hand at writing, directing, and producing with his short films 12-17 and Black Ewe.

Gadiot’s casting as Shanks was first revealed in March 2022. To commemorate the announcement, Gadiot filmed a short video for Netflix sharing his excitement at being cast as Shanks. He indicated that he was “stoked” to be playing Shanks and couldn’t wait for audiences to see the series, which had just started production then.

While Gadiot hasn’t been able to speak about his role or the series since its premiere due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, audiences have been expressing their appreciation of him on social media. Viewers have marveled over just how well Gadiot captures Shanks’ personality and how he looks just like his anime counterpart.

PETER GADIOT MY HEART IS YOURS pic.twitter.com/YT0HeMzTy8 — opla & emily fan (@oplafan) September 6, 2023

“I can still take you with one arm tied behind my back” ??? Peter Gadiot got it man he got Shanks’ personality down to a tee pic.twitter.com/WhPUJX02Iq — ? I sell rokakaka (@LuckiiSonoda) September 1, 2023

I just LOVE the way Peter Gadiot says “Be good luffy”. Especially coming from #shanks, where “good” has so many layers of interpretation https://t.co/eK7Dlg5qm9 — Marc Jobst (@marcjobst1) September 1, 2023

There’s still much more to explore of Shanks’ story, so Gadiot may have an opportunity to reprise his role as the iconic character if One Piece gets renewed for another season.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Netflix)

