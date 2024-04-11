Who Plays Norm in ‘Fallout’ and Where Have You Seen Him Before?

The video game-to-live-action train continues to pick up steam with Prime Video’s newest series Fallout. The series isn’t a direct adaptation of any individual Fallout game, but it does an incredible job of bringing all the elements we love in the franchise to life. That includes a fascinating cast of supporting characters.

The show is primarily centered on the chipper and cheerful Vault Dweller Lucy MacLean, who is sent on a mission outside of the safety of her vault, into the apocalyptic surroundings that have existed since a nuclear war destroyed almost everything 200 years ago. Lucy is determined to save her family, but her brother worries for her safety. Norm MacLean is a little less in love with the vault compared to his sister and those around him, who cheerfully get on with their chores and tasks with a near cult-like attitude.

Without getting into spoilers, Norm will have an important role to play back in the vault while Lucy is out traversing the wasteland.

The character of Norm is played by Moisés Arias, most famous for his role as the ever-energetic Rico Suave Jr. in Disney’s Hannah Montana. Alongside his regular role as Rico, Arias was a regular Disney child star, jumping from project to project, appearing in Wizards of Waverly Place and The Suite Life of Zach & Cody. After moving on from Disney, he had a recurring role in The Middle and guest-starring roles on shows including The Good Doctor. Alongside all his television work, Arias has appeared in numerous movies, from big-budget films like Ender’s Game, to comedy dramas like The King of Staten Island and indie films like The Wall of Mexico.

The series is being executive produced by the co-creators of the immensely successful Westworld, Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, with Fallout game director Todd Howard also on board as executive producer. The series released all episodes at once on April 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

