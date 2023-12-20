Skip to main content

The New ‘Percy Jackson’ Has a Perfectly Cast Villain

By Dec 20th, 2023, 4:01 pm
Charlie Bushnell at the premiere of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

The Disney+ reboot of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has many fans of the original book series celebrating. Camp Half-Blood is thriving once more, and fans have high hopes for the newest adaptation of Percy Jackson.

Everybody remembers Jake Abel playing Luke Castellan in both Percy Jackson: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. He was a convincing villain throughout the movies, but fans of the book series know that he was just a kid who felt abandoned by the gods. Hopefully, the newer adaptation of the series will be able to give Luke’s character more depth.

Jake Abel won’t be back to play Luke’s role, given that the cast is now appropriately aged according to their book counterparts. Instead, Charlie Bushnell will be taking up the mantle of Luke Castellan, the son of Hermes. This isn’t Bushnell’s first TV series, since he previously starred in Diary of a Future President, a series that aired in 2020–2021 on Disney+. This young actor has also dabbled in voice acting and took on the role of Chase in the upcoming animated comedy series In the Know.

There seems to be hope for Luke’s redemption, given his father’s involvement in the series. Lin Manuel Miranda, who is playing Hermes, talked about the role he will be playing in Luke’s life in the adaptation. Fans may expect Luke to have a slightly different arc in the new series.

If the recent adaptation is getting another thing right, it’s the scar that Luke has on his cheek. In the movie adaptation, Luke gets the scar during a battle with Percy. In the books, it existed from the beginning and wasn’t caused by Percy, but by Ladon, a dragon Luke fought during a quest.

(featured image: John Lamparski, WireImage)

