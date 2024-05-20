The Bridgerton Family (sans Francesca) in Bridgerton season 1
TV

Two ‘Bridgerton’ S3 Scenes Have Cleared the Internet’s Anti-Sex Scene Haze

Rachel Leishman
Published: May 20, 2024 11:28 am

Bridgerton is back with its third season, and that means we’re just openly posting sex scenes on social media. What a time to be alive! When the show premiered on May 16, I expected to see gifs of the cute Bridgerton boys or talk about the new romance online.

Instead, I have been met with the same two sex scenes on repeat each time I scroll. Do not get me wrong; I’m not complaining. In fact, I am so happy we’re back. I grew up in the rich age of prestige television where you clung to HBO sex scenes because that was about as hot as it got. Then came Bridgerton and all the conversation about “unnecessary sex scenes” that seem to permeate the internet went out the door.

It is why people tune in. We have the regency lusting, the touch of a hand sending a man into a marriage proposal, but then we also get relatively graphic sex scenes in a time period that many of us are obsessed with. That’s a win-win situation. This time around, however, we have collectively held on to the same two scenes and refuse to let them go—kind of like the Bridgerton brothers with their chosen ones (HEYO!).

The first scene I saw repeatedly on my timeline was when Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) is trying to distract his wife, Kate (Simone Ashley) and “make an heir” despite the fact that what he is doing will not produce an heir.

The second moment comes at the end of the release when Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) have finally admitted their feelings for each other and have some alone time with each other while in the carriage ride back to their respective homes.

We’re just posting these scenes online. It’s great.

I did not expect to see the same image of Johnny Bailey multiple times on my timeline yesterday. Yes, sure, I’ve seen him shirtless in the bed as well, but it really is hilarious to see him just quite literally between someone’s legs on social media and we all just post it and then carry on with our days.

That’s the power of Bridgerton. We just want to talk about these scenes and don’t particularly care that the online conversation of recent months has been to hate on sex scenes. The Netflix series defies that logic and, instead, has many posting “not safe for work” content first thing on a Thursday morning.

Do I think it is funny that it’s the same two scenes over and over again? Yes because they really are the two most loving of sex scenes. It also doesn’t help that the Bridgerton boys have puppy dog eyes any time the women they love blink.

So here is to the first part of Bridgerton season 3: You broke the internet out of its anti-sex fog with two scenes, and I think that is pretty impressive to see. Now, what do you have next?

