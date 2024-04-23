Meet the Men Behind the Monkey in the ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Films

We’re just weeks away from the release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which is set to kick off a new trilogy of Planet of the Apes films.

The latest film in the Apes universe takes place 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, so don’t expect to see any familiar faces. And that includes the trilogy’s protagonist, Caesar. But who is the man behind the monkey? Caesar is portrayed by celebrated actor/director Andy Serkis. Best known for his motion-capture performance of Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films, Serkis has played Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars films The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. He has also appeared in 13 Going on 30, Black Panther, Andor, and The Batman.

But the actor isn’t merely content to star in every major geek franchise in cinematic history. Serkis has also directed films like Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Serkis has won several awards for his work in the Apes films, including the Empire Award for Best Actor for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor in Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

The character of Caesar also appeared in Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) and Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973), where he was portrayed by Roddy McDowall (My Friend Flicka, Lassie Come Home).

(featured image: 20th Century Studios)

