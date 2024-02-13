Sofia Vergara Isn’t the First Actress to Play Notorious Drug Lord Griselda Blanco

Netflix’s current top-rated show is Griselda, a limited series about infamous Colombian drug smuggler Griselda Blanco. Sofia Vergara stars in and produces the series, which takes an unflinching look at Blanco’s rise to the top of the Miami drug scene.

The Modern Family star sports subtle makeup and prosthetics to erase the audience’s memory of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett. And Vergara delivers a searing performance, tapping into Blanco’s fear, paranoia, and rage. It’s only February, but it’s hard to imagine the actress not getting nominated for her career-best work in the series.

But Vergara isn’t the first actress to play Griselda Blanco. Catherine Zeta-Jones played Blanco in the Lifetime original movie Cocaine Godmother (2017). The Welsh actress was criticized for taking the role, as she is not Latinx nor Hispanic. She previously played a Latinx character in The Mask of Zorro (1998), leading many in Hollywood to assume she was Latinx.

Blanco also appeared as a character in the Colombian telenovela Escobar: El Patrón del Mal (2012), or Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord. She was portrayed by Colombian actress Luces Velásquez. In a different telenovela, La Viuda Negra (The Black Widow), Blanco is played by Mexican actress Ana Serradilla.

Jennifer Lopez was attached to produce and star as Blanco in an HBO movie titled The Godmother. Lopez was considering directing the film before bringing on Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale). “I’ve been forever fascinated by the story of Griselda Blanco and jumped at the chance to play her onscreen. She is all the things we look for in storytelling and dynamic characters — notorious, ambitious, conniving, chilling,” Lopez told the Hollywood Reporter.

It seems that the project has stalled since 2020 and it’s unclear if Lopez is still pursuing the film. Given the popularity of the Netflix series, Lopez might have left the project in favor of other roles.

