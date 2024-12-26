Who knew pirates and ‘Star Wars’ would be so appealing??

Each week, Skeleton Crew has us asking why we didn’t put pirates in Star Wars sooner! Now, with episode 5, “You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates,” we were gifted with an action packed adventure worthy of a pirates treasure.

Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) and our beloved crew gets information from SM-33. 33 knows where a map is to At Attin. Hidden with the treasure of his former captain, Tak Rennod, the crew has to go to Skull Ridge Mountain to find Rennod’s lair. What they discover is that the mountain is now a neutral planet called Lanupa.

Lanupa is, decidedly, not where a pirate would want to go. The planet is something of a resort and Jod is excited to spend all the remaining credits the team has to try and get close to where they think Rennod’s treasure is. Jod is forced to take Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and her team with him since SM-33 only answers to the captain, who is technically Fern.

Things go haywire when another pirate recognizes Jod (and calls him Dash Zentin). Suddenly, Jod wants them to get in and out of Lanupa and we learn by the end that pirates are coming after him. Which brings me to my point: Why haven’t we done more pirate things sooner? We have a few pirate like adventures, mostly tied to Han Solo, but watching Skeleton Crew shows us all how GREAT the two types of stories go together.

Han Solo (Harrison Ford) was one of the only pirate-like examples in Star Wars prior to us meeting Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) in the sequel trilogy. While neither of these characters were labeled as pirates, they were closely related to the pirate world. Now, we have ACTUAL pirates and I love it.

Yo ho, yo ho a space pirate’s life for me

From the first episode of Skeleton Crew, we knew that we were dealing with pirates. They said as much. And the nods to Smee from Peter Pan is just the icing on the cake. Part of the exciting aspects of Skeleton Crew comes from the fact that it does have the same feel as The Goonies but it is really just a great fit to put a pirate story in space. There is so much treasure to explore!

I do love that the show leans into that kind of storytelling. One of my fears going into the show was that they were going to have a great premise and drop it too soon into the series. Luckily, that’s the opposite of what is happening. If anything, the show continues to lean more into the pirate aspect of the story and less of the “Star Wars” stuff.

Yes, the end of the episode did have Whim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) briefly holding a lightsaber but it was still in the middle of a pirate’s betrayal! I hope the show never changes. I don’t want it to turn into a different vibe with its final episodes. But if we keep getting our pirate treasure, I will be a happy fan.

