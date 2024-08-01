Turkey's Yusuf Dikec competes in the shooting 10m air pis
Turkey’s Olympic Pistol Shooter Is a Hitman Meme in the Making

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Aug 1, 2024 05:57 pm

Some say he’s an ex-hitman fresh from retirement. Others believe that he was sent by Turkey for “one last job.” But who is Yusuf Dikec—besides the subject of everyone’s favorite Hitman meme from the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Even the official Hitman video game Twitter account acknowledged Dikec and tweeted, “Disguise ruined?” Yusuf took social media by storm after he won silver in the mixed 10-meter air pistol team event during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But it wasn’t just his clean shot and his form that had spectators amazed. Compared to his fellow competitors, Dikec was dressed down for the event. He had a simple shirt, small earplugs, a pair of glasses, and his air rifle. Others online even joked that he woke up like that and chose to compete at the Olympics on a whim.

This simple fit didn’t stop him from taking the silver medal home for Turkey. To be immortalized as one of the most iconic Olympic memes is just the cherry on top. His laidback style contrasts that of South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji, who has also been subject to various memes. If Dikec is the “hitman” hiding in plain clothes, Kim is dubbed the shooter with “main character energy.”

I see a meme template in the works here.

Not a hitman, we swear

Memes aside, Dikec is an accomplished marksman and a 5-time Olympic shooter. He has been present since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and the 2024 Paris Olympics is the fifth Olympic Games he has participated in.

In addition to the Olympics, he is a seven-time champion in Europe. He also set a world record at the CISM Military World Championships after scoring 597 points in the 25-meter center-fire pistol event.

He’s not a hitman (allegedly), but Yusuf Dikec is a retired military man. He graduated with the rank of sergeant from the Military School of the Gendarmerie and is a non-commissioned officer of the Gendarmerie in Turkey. Now, he competes in the Olympic Games and is a proud cat owner.

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.