Turkey’s Olympic Pistol Shooter Is a Hitman Meme in the Making

Some say he’s an ex-hitman fresh from retirement. Others believe that he was sent by Turkey for “one last job.” But who is Yusuf Dikec—besides the subject of everyone’s favorite Hitman meme from the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Even the official Hitman video game Twitter account acknowledged Dikec and tweeted, “Disguise ruined?” Yusuf took social media by storm after he won silver in the mixed 10-meter air pistol team event during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We need you out of retirement for one last job.”



“Who?”



“Not who, but where. The Olympics, in France. You’ve always been our best shooter.” pic.twitter.com/4yZhElPSRA — @goth (@goth600) August 1, 2024

But it wasn’t just his clean shot and his form that had spectators amazed. Compared to his fellow competitors, Dikec was dressed down for the event. He had a simple shirt, small earplugs, a pair of glasses, and his air rifle. Others online even joked that he woke up like that and chose to compete at the Olympics on a whim.

This simple fit didn’t stop him from taking the silver medal home for Turkey. To be immortalized as one of the most iconic Olympic memes is just the cherry on top. His laidback style contrasts that of South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji, who has also been subject to various memes. If Dikec is the “hitman” hiding in plain clothes, Kim is dubbed the shooter with “main character energy.”

The Olympic #shootingsport stars we didn’t know we needed.



?? Kim Yeji ? Yusuf Dikeç ?? pic.twitter.com/gfkyGjFg4I — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 1, 2024 I see a meme template in the works here.

Not a hitman, we swear

Memes aside, Dikec is an accomplished marksman and a 5-time Olympic shooter. He has been present since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and the 2024 Paris Olympics is the fifth Olympic Games he has participated in.

In addition to the Olympics, he is a seven-time champion in Europe. He also set a world record at the CISM Military World Championships after scoring 597 points in the 25-meter center-fire pistol event.

He’s not a hitman (allegedly), but Yusuf Dikec is a retired military man. He graduated with the rank of sergeant from the Military School of the Gendarmerie and is a non-commissioned officer of the Gendarmerie in Turkey. Now, he competes in the Olympic Games and is a proud cat owner.

