I Love Veb in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ but Who Is He?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has brought us a great many characters to fall in love with. And one of them is a new character in the Ant-Man world from David Dastmalchian. His name is Veb, he’s with the Freedom Fighters, and he plays an important role in how the Quantum Realm as a whole functions. And man do I love that a creature that is essentially a blob has this much importance in Quantumania. He’s great!

Veb is basically the consistency of those gel candles that used to be popular in the early 2000s that you weren’t ever allowed to play with despite it looking like a toy. And he’s wacky and gooey, but also surprisingly fun and important to the movie. When you stop and think about it, without Veb, nothing would happen in this movie because he’s how Scott and Cassie can talk to everyone.

So, looking at Veb through that lens is interesting seeing that he’s just a blob and yet holds so much power. But who exactly is him and what is his deal? Let’s unpack everything that makes Veb … well, Veb.

What’s his deal?

Want to understand everyone in the Quantum Realm? You need to go through Veb, the character who oozes a liquid that helps you all understand each other. He’s basically the universal translator from Star Trek but in blob form.

What I love about him is that he’s obsessed with holes, and he seems to just forget that technically a lot of people around him have holes, and even he seems to have a hole (because he has to ooze his liquid out of somewhere). So he’s just obsessed with the amount of holes that humans have, and that’s fun for him.

He runs around like a little Gumby and has long limbs that just sort of flop places, but like I said, if you want to understand anything going on around you? You gotta go through Veb.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

