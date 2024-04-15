Keanu Reeves as John Wick in 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Category:
Movies

Sonic Found His Shadow in Keanu Reeves

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 04:52 pm

We’ve been waiting for the casting of Shadow since Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released, and boy the wait did not disappoint. While some fans thought that Anakin Skywalker himself was potentially Shadow, it was revealed today that none other than The One, Neo: Keanu Reeves is taking on Shadow!

Recommended Videos

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources have confirmed that Reeves will join the third film. It was also originally reported on The John Campea Show. The news comes after those in attendance at CinemaCon saw a bit of the new movie, but the confirmation of Shadow’s casting has finally arrived.

Shadow is a character who was created by Dr. Robotonik and has basically the same powers as Sonic but is almost the opposite of him. Shadow also looks pretty cool with his black and red design, and if anyone knows how to look really cool when dressed in all black, it is Keanu Reeves.

To be honest, this is pretty perfect casting. Reeves, who is known for both his comedy chops in movies like Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure and his action roles in movies like John Wick can really bring that gravitas to a character like Shadow the Hedgehog while still having the lightness that this film series needs.

The first movie established Sonic’s witty nature with the human world around him, and as we continue to grow it in these movies, we’re left with excitement for what the Sonic the Hedgehog movies can do for the franchise.

Reeves’ Shadow and Ben Schwartz’s Sonic going head to head? When we are getting ready for a new show about Knuckles (Idris Elba) to drop? This is a great time to be a fan of Sonic the Hedgehog! We’ll probably have to wait until the trailer drops to get a complete picture of what Reeves will do with Shadow, but at least we know that he is in the best of hands.

(featured image: Lionsgate)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Like ‘Damsel,’ These 10 Films Turn Fairytale Clichés on Their Heads
Millie Bobby Brown in a promotional shot for Netflix's Damsel
Category: Movies
Movies
Like ‘Damsel,’ These 10 Films Turn Fairytale Clichés on Their Heads
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Rebecca Ferguson Defends Telling Her Story Despite Former Castmates’ Reactions: ‘It’s Not My Responsibility, To Be Honest’
Rebecca Ferguson poses at the Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning premiere in the UK
Category: Movies
Movies
Rebecca Ferguson Defends Telling Her Story Despite Former Castmates’ Reactions: ‘It’s Not My Responsibility, To Be Honest’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ Screening Disrupted by Homophobic, Misogynistic Hecklers
Jackie and Lou sit together on the gym floor in Love Lies Bleeding.
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Love Lies Bleeding’ Screening Disrupted by Homophobic, Misogynistic Hecklers
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Henry Cavill’s New War Movie Promises Blood, Guts, and Guy Ritchie Antics Galore
Henry Cavill in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Category: Movies
Movies
Henry Cavill’s New War Movie Promises Blood, Guts, and Guy Ritchie Antics Galore
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Apr 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Dune’ Is Undoubtedly Paul’s Story, but the Women in His Life Are the Real Lens Through Which We See It Play Out
Zendaya's Chani looking over at Paul Atreides in disappointment at the end of Dune: Part Two
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Dune’ Is Undoubtedly Paul’s Story, but the Women in His Life Are the Real Lens Through Which We See It Play Out
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Like ‘Damsel,’ These 10 Films Turn Fairytale Clichés on Their Heads
Millie Bobby Brown in a promotional shot for Netflix's Damsel
Category: Movies
Movies
Like ‘Damsel,’ These 10 Films Turn Fairytale Clichés on Their Heads
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Rebecca Ferguson Defends Telling Her Story Despite Former Castmates’ Reactions: ‘It’s Not My Responsibility, To Be Honest’
Rebecca Ferguson poses at the Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning premiere in the UK
Category: Movies
Movies
Rebecca Ferguson Defends Telling Her Story Despite Former Castmates’ Reactions: ‘It’s Not My Responsibility, To Be Honest’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ Screening Disrupted by Homophobic, Misogynistic Hecklers
Jackie and Lou sit together on the gym floor in Love Lies Bleeding.
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Love Lies Bleeding’ Screening Disrupted by Homophobic, Misogynistic Hecklers
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Henry Cavill’s New War Movie Promises Blood, Guts, and Guy Ritchie Antics Galore
Henry Cavill in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Category: Movies
Movies
Henry Cavill’s New War Movie Promises Blood, Guts, and Guy Ritchie Antics Galore
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Apr 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Dune’ Is Undoubtedly Paul’s Story, but the Women in His Life Are the Real Lens Through Which We See It Play Out
Zendaya's Chani looking over at Paul Atreides in disappointment at the end of Dune: Part Two
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Dune’ Is Undoubtedly Paul’s Story, but the Women in His Life Are the Real Lens Through Which We See It Play Out
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 14, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.