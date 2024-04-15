Sonic Found His Shadow in Keanu Reeves

We’ve been waiting for the casting of Shadow since Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released, and boy the wait did not disappoint. While some fans thought that Anakin Skywalker himself was potentially Shadow, it was revealed today that none other than The One, Neo: Keanu Reeves is taking on Shadow!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources have confirmed that Reeves will join the third film. It was also originally reported on The John Campea Show. The news comes after those in attendance at CinemaCon saw a bit of the new movie, but the confirmation of Shadow’s casting has finally arrived.

Shadow is a character who was created by Dr. Robotonik and has basically the same powers as Sonic but is almost the opposite of him. Shadow also looks pretty cool with his black and red design, and if anyone knows how to look really cool when dressed in all black, it is Keanu Reeves.

To be honest, this is pretty perfect casting. Reeves, who is known for both his comedy chops in movies like Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure and his action roles in movies like John Wick can really bring that gravitas to a character like Shadow the Hedgehog while still having the lightness that this film series needs.

The first movie established Sonic’s witty nature with the human world around him, and as we continue to grow it in these movies, we’re left with excitement for what the Sonic the Hedgehog movies can do for the franchise.

Reeves’ Shadow and Ben Schwartz’s Sonic going head to head? When we are getting ready for a new show about Knuckles (Idris Elba) to drop? This is a great time to be a fan of Sonic the Hedgehog! We’ll probably have to wait until the trailer drops to get a complete picture of what Reeves will do with Shadow, but at least we know that he is in the best of hands.

