Who Is Tek Knight In ‘The Boys’? Explained

Tek Knight, a superhero from The Boys comic books, is officially joining The Boys‘ spinoff series Gen V. Through 3 seasons of Amazon Prime’s The Boys, Tek Knight has been mentioned by various characters. Tek Knight saved a woman from a hostage situation, accidentally breaking her spine in the process. There was also talk about the character having his own film, much like the fictional movie Dawn of The Seven.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Tek Knight will make his first onscreen appearance in Gen V. Fans speculated that the role would go to Jefferey Dean Morgan after the actor announced he was joining the cast of The Boys. However, Derek Wilson (Preacher) will play Tek Knight, whose real name is Robert Vernon. Not much is known about Tek Knight’s role in the live-action version of the raunchy comic book series. Let’s look at what we know about the character’s history from the comics.

Who is Tek Knight?

Tek Knight was a member of the superhero team Payback. Yes, the same team that featured Soldier Boy, Crimson Countess, and Black Noir from season 3 of The Boys. Yet we didn’t see Tek Knight at all. Unlike other heroes, Tek Knight is a legacy title, and this version of the supe is actually the third person to hold the name. He’s also different from the others because he doesn’t have any superhuman abilities. All of his power comes from the suit he wears, much like Batman and Iron Man. His suit looks like a cross between Iron Man and Blue Beetle’s suits. In the style of Batman and Robin, Tek Knight has a young sidekick named Laddio (who is rumored to be joining The Boys in season 4).

Overall, Tek Knight seems pretty average and actually does heroic things, so he hasn’t encountered Billy Butcher and his crew. But this is The Boys, so there’s no way he doesn’t have some twisted secret. For fans of The Boys, Tek Knight is more known for his sexual psychosis. He has a compulsion to have relations with people and inanimate objects. This pervasive problem meant he could never join The Seven. We later find out his compulsions were due to a brain tumor. In his last moments, he hallucinates that he saved the world by copulating with an asteroid. At least his last moments were happy ones, which is more than most characters in the series get. They don’t hold back on the Prime show, so who knows what they will do with this character. But Tek Knight’s appearance will surely be memorable.

