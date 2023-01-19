There’s a lot of terrible stuff happening in the world right now, and Ted Lasso has been a small, bright source of warmth for those of us who need to be reminded that people can still be good at heart. The Apple TV+ series, which stars Jason Sudeikis as the cheerful but troubled American football coach who finds himself managing a London soccer team, manages to be riotously funny while showing that kindness can solve any conflict. Season 2 ended in October 2021 on one of the series’s most dramatic cliffhangers, and fans are impatient for more Ted. So when does season 3 start? Who’s going to be in it? Here’s what we know so far!

Who’s in the cast of Ted Lasso season 3?

All the major cast members are slated to return for Season 3. Jason Sudeikis will reprise his role as Ted, of course, as he continues to coach the Richmond Greyhounds. Hannah Waddingham will return as Rebecca, the team’s owner, and Brendan Hunt will return as Ted’s assistant Coach Beard. Also returning are Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, Nick Mohammed as Nate, Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya, Jeremy Swift as Higgins, and Anthony Head as Rupert Manion.

Not only that, but two characters who seemed to make their departures at the end of Season 2 will return: Sarah Niles as team psychologist Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, and James Lance as sports writer Trent Crimm. In an interview with Deadline, executive producer Bill Lawrence said that Season 3 will dive even deeper into Sharon and Trent’s stories, with both characters having “significant roles” in the next phase of Ted Lasso.

Finally, a new cast member is set to make her Ted Lasso debut in the next season. Jodi Balfour (For All Mankind) will play a venture capitalist named Jack.

Speaking to Deadline, producer Liza Katzer said that the new season will focus on “just going deeper into the characters.” Producer Kip Kroeger added that “It’s deeper into the backstories. You know, we’re going to get a little more information about where they came from.”

What’s the Plot of Season 3?

Details on the plot haven’t been released yet, but considering that Season 2 left us with several unanswered questions, there are a few paths that the new season could naturally take.

The biggest cliffhanger, of course, was Nate’s defection to Rupert’s team West Ham United. Nate resigned as assistant coach at Richmond and took the new job after leaking the details of Ted’s panic attack to the press. Nate’s descent into evil was heartbreaking to watch, so Nate’s redemption arc and a reconciliation with Ted would be a satisfying storyline for Season 3. This story arc is hinted at in the production still that Apple TV+ released in January 2023, which shows Ted and Nathan staring each other down as Rupert looks on in the background.

There are also the various romances that are budding throughout Richmond. Will Ted pursue a more serious relationship with Rebecca’s friend Flo (a.k.a. Sassy)? Will Rebecca and Sam rekindle the romance they started? How will Keeley’s career affect her relationship with Roy?

The overall momentum of Season 3, however, will probably be driven by the team’s performance in the Premiere League. After clawing their way back from their relegation to the Championship League, the team will likely set their sights on their next target: Ted’s goal, way back in the Season 1 finale, to “win the whole fucking thing.”

How many episodes and future seasons of Ted Lasso will there be?

Ted Lasso season 3 will have 12 episodes.

However, Season 3 will most likely be the final season of Ted Lasso. In an interview with the UK Sunday Times, Brett Goldstein said that three seasons has been the plan from the start. “We are writing it like that,” he said. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: everyone dies.”

But the possibility of a fourth season isn’t completely closed off. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator Bill Lawrence said that “I would say that this story is going to be over next year…even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on.”

When is Ted Lasso season 3 coming out?

In January 2023, Apple TV+ announced that Ted Lasso season 3 will premiere in spring 2023. See you on the pitch!

