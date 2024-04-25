Which ‘Fallout’ Character Are You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Fallout is the latest dystopian TV series that was first a video game series, and much like The Last of Us, it has given fans an incredible array of complicated characters to love. So which of our new Fallout crew are you most like, based on your zodiac sign?

Recommended Videos

Capricorn: Thaddeus

(Prime Video)

Capricorns (December 22–January 19) are hardworking and disciplined. They love a spreadsheet and their favored friends are always on time. And of course, their stubbornness is nearly unmatched in the zodiac. Thaddeus is a true squire, as he tries to follow the rules of the Brotherhood and does things by the book. This stubborn man literally sacrificed his own comfort, after a wound, for miles, to accomplish a goal. What’s more Capricorn than that?

Aquarius: Snake Oil Salesman

(Prime Video)

People born under Aquarius (January 20–February 8) are creative, empathetic, and impulsive. One of the most independent water signs, Aquarius loves the eccentric and the unpredictable. If you’re an Aquarius, you probably collect something really cool, much like the Snake Oil Salesman, who is possibly the most creative character in Fallout. With a memory of a cabinet that no one else could decipher and an eclectic sense of fashion, the Salesman is one of the silliest healers in the land. So are you, Aquarius.

Pisces: Hank MacLean

(Prime Video)

Pisces (February 19–March 20) is another creative water sign (aren’t they all?) and also carries a lot of empathy in the world. This makes Pisces sensitive and moody, but also a big proponent of dreams. Pisces believes in the best parts of everyone, until they feel hurt, much like Hank MacLean, who clearly loves his children and believes in his cause, and adapts to the world he lives in, in his own way. Hank has a soft heart, but sometimes that can be overshadowed by his own hurt. You’re a softie, Pisces, just watch out for your darker side.

Aries: Barb Howard

(Prime Video)

If you were born under Aries (March 21–April 19), you are ambitious, confident, courageous, and bold. You enjoy taking risks and you love a good competitive game of … well, just about anything. You also love to win that game. You are loyal to your friends and will fiercely defend against enemies. Barb Howard is our Fallout Aries, because she does exactly that. She is a fierce competitor, though a quiet one, and believes in creating great opportunities no matter the cost. War never changes, Aries, but you don’t have to be the one to start it.

Taurus: Maximus

(Prime Video)

Okay, so there are lots of zodiac signs that are stubborn. Taurus (April 20–May 20) is one of them, but not in a bad way. People born under Taurus are loyal, intelligent, and work hard to achieve their goals. As a grounded earth sign, Tauruses tend to chase their goals slowly, steadily, and with determination. They can get angry, but it’s hard to push them to that limit. Maximus is definitely Taurus. He has goals in sight, and though he may take a moment to make the right call, he always seems to. Max will stop at nothing to save those he cares for, so don’t get in his way. He’s a true Taurus.

Gemini: Overseer Betty Pearson

(Prime Video)

Gemini (May 21–June 20) is the sign of the twins, and it’s well known that there are two faces to a Gemini. It’s also known that they are charming, convincing, and can be social chameleons. They have their own ideas and agenda when they approach any situation, so their disarming smile and social butterfly nature can be a tool. Overseer Betty Pearson is Gemini, since she navigates Vault 33 with ease and control at the same time. While she seemingly helps the vault dwellers with a smile, there are other things going on.

Cancer: Chet

(Prime Video)

Cancers (June 21–July 22) are softhearted, sweet, and often sensitive. They have a hard time revealing their true feelings to others, let alone themselves. This makes Cancers crave security and comfort. Much like their zodiac creature the crab, Cancers have a hard outer shell that’s hard to crack. Our little vaultie Chet is definitely Cancer. He has a soft heart and is swayed by comfort where he can find it. We can all tell he wants to be the brave hero, but in the end, Chet’s soft Cancer heart seeks something with a bit less risk.

Leo: The Ghoul (Cooper Howard)

(Prime Video)

People born under Leo (July 23–August 22) are bright stars in the zodiac. Charisma and shiny creativity, as well as determination and bravery, are just a few traits of fiery Leos. They can also be extremely loyal, though the downside of that is that they have a hard time seeing the other side of the story sometimes. Don’t let your magnetism pump up your ego too much, Leo. Though who’s to say? The Ghoul is our Fallout Leo, and his arrogance is not just hilariously endearing; it’s well deserved. The Ghoul’s quippy nature, coupled with his realistic sense of what living in The Wasteland is really like, give him a worldly-wise vibe that’s irresistible. So Leo of him.

Virgo: CX404

(Prime Video)

Virgo (August 23–September 22) is our next reliable earth sign, as pragmatic as Capricorn and as intellectual as Libra. Virgos are perfectionists, and will take nothing less than the best … though they may not tell you that aloud. They tend to be quiet critics who like to do things their own way and make tiny adjustments when no one is looking. Their faithful loyalty will ground any companion, and I’ll be damned if CX404 isn’t the most loyal companion there is in Fallout. He is the sweetest boy and just wants to bring the best of what he can find back to his companion. CX404 will go to any length to protect his travel companion, likes to bring gifts to his buddies, and just wants some secure snuggles—much like you, Virgo.

Libra: Norm MacLean

(Prime Video)

Libras (September 23–October 22) are the last earth sign and are grounded in practicality much like the others. Libras tend to be a little more intellectual than the other earth signs, and are great listeners where Capricorns and Tauruses are planners. Libra is fair, though sometimes indecisive while they’re trying to decide what “fair” actually means. They make great diplomats, and so would Norm MacLean, who is our Fallout Libra, if he were given a chance to work with Woody. Instead, we see Norm use his Libra listening skills to decipher a mystery in Vaults 31, 32, and 33. Sometimes he’s indecisive, and in the end … well, you’ll have to watch to find out.

Scorpio: Lee Moldaver

(Prime Video)

People who are born under the fiery and dynamic sign Scorpio (October 23–November 21) can be as testy as the scorpion. At the same time, their strength, power, and loyalty will be granted to the right party—provided that party has proven themselves worthy of the Scorpio’s dedication. Don’t get on the bad side of a Scorpio, either, or you might get stung. They’ve been known to hold a grudge. Lee Moldaver is Scorpio, ambitious and strong with a sense of her own true north. She is loyal to a fault and ready to fight, just like you in the right circumstance, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: Lucy MacLean

(Prime Video)

Perhaps the most blunt sign of the whole zodiac, Sagittarius (November 22–December 21) just wants to be friends with everyone they meet on their wild adventures. Sagittarius have an independent nature and a strong idea of what they want and need in life, and have no problem asserting themselves. This makes them impatient with others sometimes, but their sense of humor and independence attracts many. Lucy is Sagittarius, with her truthful and blunt nature and her ability to handle almost any situation. She will ask for what she needs when she needs it, without skipping a beat. That’s one of your magical powers, too, Sagittarius.

Find your zodiac sign and matching Fallout character, and then find your friends’ signs. What would your Fallout squad look like? Would they survive The Wasteland?

(featured image: Prime Video)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more