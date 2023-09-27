Who Is Nezumi in ‘One Piece’? Explained

If you’re new to One Piece and were just introduced to the franchise from Netflix’s live-action series, you may be wondering who Nezumi is and how one character can look so simultaneously cute and intimidating with his shifty behavior and little mouse ears. One Piece is one of the most beloved anime and manga series of all time and recently became one of the most popular live-action series of 2023. Netflix’s live-action adaptation follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) as he forms a pirate crew and sets out to find the lost One Piece treasure and fulfill his dream of being King of the Pirates.

Throughout his adventures, though, Luffy encounters numerous obstacles, with the most persistent threat being the Marines. The Marines are the military force tasked with patrolling the seas in the One Piece universe. Unfortunately, many Marines are corrupt, taking bribes from pirates and, in some cases, abusing citizens in the same manner as pirates do. In the live-action One Piece, they are particularly intent on pursuing Luffy because the Vice Admiral of the Marines happens to be Luffy’s grandfather, Monkey D. Garp (Vincent Regan), and he’s not very keen on his grandson being a pirate.

As a result, viewers become acquainted with a few Marine members, including Captain Nezumi.

Captain Nezumi’s One Piece history

In the live-action series, Nezumi is a minor antagonist portrayed by Rory Acton Burnell. Before his role in One Piece, Burnell was best known for his supporting roles in several TV shows, including Bluestone 42, Black Sails, and Outcasts. The Netflix series reveals that Nezumi is a Marine Captain working for Arlong (McKinley Belcher III) and his crew. Arlong pays Nezumi to ignore his crimes at Conomi Islands and also tasks him to steal the money Nami (Emily Rudd) has been building up to pay for her freedom. However, Nezumi is later humiliated when Garp shows up and orders the Marines to take action against Arlong finally. In retaliation, Nezumi puts up Luffy’s wanted poster. It remains to be seen if he’ll return to antagonize Luffy and his crew further in One Piece season 2.

Meanwhile, the live-action series followed Nezumi’s anime and manga storyline quite closely. In the anime and manga, Nezumi was an important antagonist in the Arlong Park Arc. He was the commander of the 16th Branch in the Marines and was vital in covering up and secretly aiding Arlong in his crimes. The only difference was that Nezumi’s defeat in the anime/manga was much more humiliating than his relatively speedy downfall in One Piece live-action, giving him further motivation for revenge. Unfortunately, we’re not really sure what happened to Nezumi after the Arlong Park Arc. While he hasn’t returned significantly to the anime/manga, he’s always remembered as the one who initially posted Luffy’s wanted poster.

Some viewers may also be curious about Nezumi’s appearance, considering he has whiskers and wears a hat with mouse ears. The characteristics are just a reference to his name, as Nezumi means “rat” or “mouse” in Japanese. Nezumi is fully human, but his name and features remind viewers that he boasts many of the negative qualities associated with being a “rat,” including being sneaky and dishonest.

