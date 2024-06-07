Who Is Maddox In KPop? Explained

When you think of KQ Entertainment, you’ll likely think of ATEEZ. Now, let me introduce you to the man behind some of ATEEZ’s greatest hits: Maddox.

Maddox has had a hand in some of ATEEZ’s discography over the years and has even helped produce music for artists outside of the KQ label. At just 29 years old, Maddox already has over 106 songs credited under him. Talk about talent!

But he is more than just a producer; he is an idol himself! With so many facets to him, Maddox is definitely one of the industry’s most talented minds.

Who is Maddox?

Most ATINYs might know Maddox as the voice behind ATEEZ’s “Intro: Long Journey,” but there is so much more about him to discover!

Maddox, whose real name is Kim Kyung Moon, was born on March 15, 1995. This makes him a Pisces, and his Chinese zodiac sign is the pig. He was born in Wales, but grew up in Bournemouth, United Kingdom, until he was 10 years old.

His older sister, MISO, was a member of the hip-hop group Club Eskimo. His father was also a solo artist during his youth, with Maddox claiming he gets his singing voice from his dad. His vocal range is massive, up to three octaves.

He says his stage name, Maddox, is an ode to his roots in the United Kingdom, as it’s a common surname in the country.

After his family returned to South Korea, Maddox signed with KQ Entertainment and was introduced as a member of the company on November 20, 2018. He debuted as a soloist on April 9, 2019. Later that year, he competed on the survival show Sign Here, which aimed to find a new talent to join AOMG. Sadly, he did not win the show and was eliminated in episode 6.

Some random facts about the producer-soloist are that he is an INFP and hates crowds. Besides music, he has a passion for photography.

Maddox’s greatest works

Maddox made his debut with the single “But Maybe.” The song, released entirely in English, is a mellow R&B song that highlights his unique, high-pitched vocals.

His last release as a soloist was “Knight” in 2021. Unlike “But Maybe,” “Knight” is sung in English. It’s an acoustic guitar-heavy slow song. Lyrically, Maddox likens himself to a knight, beating the monsters that plague his lover’s head and ensuring that they are safe with them. What a romantic!

Since his last release, Maddox has been busy working with fellow KQ artists, ATEEZ! He has been working closely with the group since 2021, first partnering up with them to help on their album “[ZERO : FEVER Part.3].” For this album, he worked on the song “All About You.”

However, his most popular work with ATEEZ is definitely “BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILI PEPPERS).” This is one of ATEEZ’s more recent and popular songs. It is confident and hot, while also proudly showing off their K-pop roots!

Another popular ATEEZ song Maddox worked on is “Crazy Form.” “Crazy Form” takes inspiration from the Dancehall genre, with afrobeat rhythms.

Besides ATEEZ, Maddox has worked with Dreamcatcher, as well. He started working with the group in 2020, helping with “Can’t get you out of my mind” for their album “[Dystopia : Lose Myself.].” He helped produce several tracks in their 2022 album “[Apocalypse : Save Us]” and “[Apocalypse : Follow us].”

He also helped produce Xikers’s debut album, “HOUSE OF TRICKY : Doorbell Ringing.” He worked on nearly all of the songs, including the lead singles “TRICKY HOUSE” and “Rockstar.” Just like with ATEEZ, Maddox works closely with Xikers for their discography as artists under KQ Entertainment.

