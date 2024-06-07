Maddox
(Maddox Official Instagram)
Category:
Big on the Internet

Who Is Maddox In KPop? Explained

Image of Alexandria Lopez
Alexandria Lopez
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 05:31 pm

When you think of KQ Entertainment, you’ll likely think of ATEEZ. Now, let me introduce you to the man behind some of ATEEZ’s greatest hits: Maddox.

Recommended Videos

Maddox has had a hand in some of ATEEZ’s discography over the years and has even helped produce music for artists outside of the KQ label. At just 29 years old, Maddox already has over 106 songs credited under him. Talk about talent!

But he is more than just a producer; he is an idol himself! With so many facets to him, Maddox is definitely one of the industry’s most talented minds.

Who is Maddox?

Most ATINYs might know Maddox as the voice behind ATEEZ’s “Intro: Long Journey,” but there is so much more about him to discover!

Maddox, whose real name is Kim Kyung Moon, was born on March 15, 1995. This makes him a Pisces, and his Chinese zodiac sign is the pig. He was born in Wales, but grew up in Bournemouth, United Kingdom, until he was 10 years old.

His older sister, MISO, was a member of the hip-hop group Club Eskimo. His father was also a solo artist during his youth, with Maddox claiming he gets his singing voice from his dad. His vocal range is massive, up to three octaves.

He says his stage name, Maddox, is an ode to his roots in the United Kingdom, as it’s a common surname in the country.

After his family returned to South Korea, Maddox signed with KQ Entertainment and was introduced as a member of the company on November 20, 2018. He debuted as a soloist on April 9, 2019. Later that year, he competed on the survival show Sign Here, which aimed to find a new talent to join AOMG. Sadly, he did not win the show and was eliminated in episode 6.

Some random facts about the producer-soloist are that he is an INFP and hates crowds. Besides music, he has a passion for photography.

Maddox’s greatest works

Maddox made his debut with the single “But Maybe.” The song, released entirely in English, is a mellow R&B song that highlights his unique, high-pitched vocals.

His last release as a soloist was “Knight” in 2021. Unlike “But Maybe,” “Knight” is sung in English. It’s an acoustic guitar-heavy slow song. Lyrically, Maddox likens himself to a knight, beating the monsters that plague his lover’s head and ensuring that they are safe with them. What a romantic!

Since his last release, Maddox has been busy working with fellow KQ artists, ATEEZ! He has been working closely with the group since 2021, first partnering up with them to help on their album “[ZERO : FEVER Part.3].” For this album, he worked on the song “All About You.”

However, his most popular work with ATEEZ is definitely “BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILI PEPPERS).” This is one of ATEEZ’s more recent and popular songs. It is confident and hot, while also proudly showing off their K-pop roots!

Another popular ATEEZ song Maddox worked on is “Crazy Form.” “Crazy Form” takes inspiration from the Dancehall genre, with afrobeat rhythms.

Besides ATEEZ, Maddox has worked with Dreamcatcher, as well. He started working with the group in 2020, helping with “Can’t get you out of my mind” for their album “[Dystopia : Lose Myself.].” He helped produce several tracks in their 2022 album “[Apocalypse : Save Us]” and “[Apocalypse : Follow us].”

He also helped produce Xikers’s debut album, “HOUSE OF TRICKY : Doorbell Ringing.” He worked on nearly all of the songs, including the lead singles “TRICKY HOUSE” and “Rockstar.” Just like with ATEEZ, Maddox works closely with Xikers for their discography as artists under KQ Entertainment.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article K-Pop’s Latest Sensation Is Launching a World Tour
Chisa, Cocona, Juria, Jurin, Harvey, Hinata, and Maya from XG
Chisa, Cocona, Juria, Jurin, Harvey, Hinata, and Maya from XG
Chisa, Cocona, Juria, Jurin, Harvey, Hinata, and Maya from XG
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
K-Pop’s Latest Sensation Is Launching a World Tour
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 7, 2024
Read Article 10 Fun (and Powerful, and Essential) Facts for Pride Month
A dog wears hart-shaped sunglasses and holds a pride flag in its mouth.
A dog wears hart-shaped sunglasses and holds a pride flag in its mouth.
A dog wears hart-shaped sunglasses and holds a pride flag in its mouth.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
10 Fun (and Powerful, and Essential) Facts for Pride Month
Siobhan Ball Siobhan Ball Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Plus-Size Model Receives Horrific Backlash Following Pageant Win
Sara Milliken poses after winning the title of Miss Alabama at the National American Miss regional pageant.
Sara Milliken poses after winning the title of Miss Alabama at the National American Miss regional pageant.
Sara Milliken poses after winning the title of Miss Alabama at the National American Miss regional pageant.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Plus-Size Model Receives Horrific Backlash Following Pageant Win
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 7, 2024
Read Article This TikTok Couple Built a Following by Promoting Toxic Relationships in the Name of Tradition
Matt and Abbu Howard talking in their car
Matt and Abbu Howard talking in their car
Matt and Abbu Howard talking in their car
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
This TikTok Couple Built a Following by Promoting Toxic Relationships in the Name of Tradition
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Introducing XG, K-Pop’s Awesomely Unconventional Girl Group
Chisa, Cocona, Juria, Jurin, Harvey, Hinata, and Maya from XG
Chisa, Cocona, Juria, Jurin, Harvey, Hinata, and Maya from XG
Chisa, Cocona, Juria, Jurin, Harvey, Hinata, and Maya from XG
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Introducing XG, K-Pop’s Awesomely Unconventional Girl Group
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article K-Pop’s Latest Sensation Is Launching a World Tour
Chisa, Cocona, Juria, Jurin, Harvey, Hinata, and Maya from XG
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
K-Pop’s Latest Sensation Is Launching a World Tour
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 7, 2024
Read Article 10 Fun (and Powerful, and Essential) Facts for Pride Month
A dog wears hart-shaped sunglasses and holds a pride flag in its mouth.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
10 Fun (and Powerful, and Essential) Facts for Pride Month
Siobhan Ball Siobhan Ball Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Plus-Size Model Receives Horrific Backlash Following Pageant Win
Sara Milliken poses after winning the title of Miss Alabama at the National American Miss regional pageant.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Plus-Size Model Receives Horrific Backlash Following Pageant Win
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 7, 2024
Read Article This TikTok Couple Built a Following by Promoting Toxic Relationships in the Name of Tradition
Matt and Abbu Howard talking in their car
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
This TikTok Couple Built a Following by Promoting Toxic Relationships in the Name of Tradition
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Introducing XG, K-Pop’s Awesomely Unconventional Girl Group
Chisa, Cocona, Juria, Jurin, Harvey, Hinata, and Maya from XG
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Introducing XG, K-Pop’s Awesomely Unconventional Girl Group
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 6, 2024
Author
Alexandria Lopez
Alexandria "Alexa" Lopez (She/Her) is a Freelance Writer for TheMarySue.Com. She graduated with a degree in Integrated Marketing and Communications from the University of Asia and the Pacific and has been writing online since 2017. Currently residing in Metro Manila, Alexa has been a fan of K-pop since she was a child, and this is a phase she will likely never outgrow. Besides that, Alexa loves video games, anime, and keeping up her Duolingo streak.