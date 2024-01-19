Palworld, a game best known as “Pokémon with guns,” is out now. I’ll be frank on this one, it’s a very dark satire. Featuring an open-world survival exploration experience with a plethora of friendly “Pals” to meet, the game goes out of its way to introduce players to some of the worst possible experiences imaginable with your faux-Pokémon. You can force them to build weapons until they die. You can eat them if they’re hungry. You can poach endangered Pals. Or, if you want, you can just shoot Pals in the wild.

But there’s one part of Palworld that’s too much, even for me. One of the Pals is attracted to humans. Yes, humans. Furries (or more specifically, e621 users who regularly check the “Poképhilia” tag”), keep reading. You’ll want to know more about this awful, terrible, disgusting, ridiculous addition to the Palworld cast.

Palworld’s parody Pokémon Lovander, explained

As TheGamer reported earlier this week, Palworld has a Pal in the game called “Lovander.” A pink humanoid anthro-like creature with long ears, thick thighs, and a furry heart chest, Paldex lists Lovander as the 69th creature in the game.

“Seeking a night of love,” Lovander’s passage reads, “it is always chasing someone around. At first it only showed interest in other Pals, but in recent years even humans have become the target of its debauchery.”

Excuse me, WHAT?! Lovander wants to do DEBAUCHERY with WHO?!?!?!

Rock Paper Shotgun also notes that Lovander drops “Suspicious Juice” and “Strange Juice” on death, which is … umm … a design decision if I’ve ever heard of one. And yes, in case you were wondering, this Pal already has a tag page on e621. The devil works fast, but furry artists work faster.

It probably goes without saying, but if you’re crawling through Twitter and looking for potential Palworld fanart, you might just want to mute the term “Lovander” ahead of time.

Originally, Lovander was listed as the 49th entry in the Paldex, although developer Pocketpair likely bumped this creature up to Number 69 after realizing the hilarious comedic potential. In a preview video for the Pal showcasing some of Lovander’s combat capabilities, the monster can be seen chasing after Pals both at home and in the wild.

PCGamesN reported that Lovander is quite the topic of conversation among the game’s fans. Case in point, I found one Palworld player posing a daring question on the game’s official Discord: “Do you think Lovander is a top or bottom?” I refuse to consider nor entertain such a thought. In fact, I’ll most likely avoid Lovander during my Palworld playthrough, thank you very much.

Palworld is out now if you want to try the game for yourself, available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, with free access for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

