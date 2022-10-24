It’s okay, I hadn’t heard of him either.

I meant Krylar. Wait … did you think I meant Bill Murray? Ground Hog Day‘s Bill Murray? Bill Murray from the seminal film Ghostbusters? If you don’t know who Billy Murray is I’m not sure if you should crawl out from under the rock you’ve been living under or stay there forever because I don’t want to make your acquaintance.

If you meant Krylar, we’re cool. You may have heard the name “Krylar” kicking around the internet like a tin can in a back alley. He’s gonna be in the new movie Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Which is super weird because he isn’t even an Ant-Man character.

So Who The %^&# Is Krylar Anyway?

Kylar is a nobody. I’m not being mean (okay I’m being a little mean) but he seriously isn’t important. He has appeared in ONE comic, and that’s The Incredible Hulk #156 from 1972. And he’s only in like two panels. His impact on the Marvel Universe is smaller than the subatomic electrons and quarks that Ant-Man will no doubt be screwing around with in this upcoming film. I mean he’s literally killed off in the exact same scene that he’s introduced in. While that is comic gold, it’s unclear as to why one of the world’s most iconic funnymen would be cast in such a seemingly minuscule role.

Or is it?

Krylar is basically a blank slate. No one has heard of him. He’s a teensey tiny little scientist on the microscopic planet of K’ai. This means that audiences don’t have any preconceived notions about the character. There are no fanboys to get pissed off about Bill Murray’s casting because this character doesn’t have any fanboys. Bill Murray, improvisational god that he is, will be able to do whatever he wants with this character and no one can stop him. The MCU is handing Bill Murray a check for a gajillion dollars and saying “do whatever the hell you want” and honestly I’m here for it. We don’t know if Krylar will be absolutely essential to the plot. We don’t know if he’ll only appear in one scene. We don’t know if he’s going to be a gag character that’s in the film for all of ten seconds. The only thing that we do know is that whatever he does it’s gonna be funny. What more could you ask for? Nothing.

