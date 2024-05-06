‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Will Introduce a Tragic Love Interest

Bridgerton season 3 is on its way, and fans of the Regency-era romance series have already heard about a casting shakeup. With a new actress playing Francesca Bridgerton—and some photos that have leaked from the set—could we meet a little-known character named John Stirling in season 3?

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels.

Bridgerton season 3 will focus on the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). In the season 3 trailer, we see Penelope striking out on her own, adopting a new wardrobe and deciding to find a husband. However, her love for Colin hasn’t diminished, and the season will see Colin finally starting to give Penelope the attention she’s deserved for so long.

But, as always, there won’t be just one love story in Bridgerton season 3. Rumor has it that Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) may get the beginning of his own love story, and Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) took her first steps towards romance in season 2.

Plus, Francesca Bridgerton, one of the younger Bridgerton siblings, was recast for season 3 when previous actor Ruby Stokes had to bow out because of scheduling conflicts. Hannah Dodd stepped in to portray the adolescent sibling. In Julia Quinn’s original book series, Francesca gets her romance in book 6, When He Was Wicked. However, the Netflix series is going slightly out of order—for instance, Penelope’s love story doesn’t take place until book 4, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton—so it’s possible that Francesca’s story will occur sooner than a possible season 6.

So who exactly is John Stirling? Unfortunately, in the long run, he ends up being a somewhat minor character. In the books, John, who is also the Earl of Kilmartin, is Francesca’s first husband. However, John dies soon after the marriage, after a mysterious headache that Regency-era medicine can’t diagnose or treat.

John may be introduced in season 3. Actor Victor Alli was reportedly spotted in costume last year, walking with Dodd on the set of Bridgerton. However, at present, Alli’s involvement in the show is just a rumor.

(featured image: Netflix)

