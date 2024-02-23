Jenna Ortega Confirms Our Suspicions, Reveals Her Role in the ‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel

Jenna Ortega has officially confirmed she is portraying Lydia Deetz’s (Winona Ryder) daughter, Astrid Deetz, in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice. For decades, reports swirled of a potential sequel to the hit film, including Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian. However, progress stalled, and multiple sequels were shelved, though the possibility of a return never entirely vanished. Finally, in 2022, a sequel was confirmed. It wasn’t long until Tim Burton, Michael Keaton, Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara signed on to return. Additionally, the anticipation for the sequel grew further when Ortega was cast in an undisclosed role in the movie. Immediately, speculation arose that she was portraying Lydia’s daughter.

Ortega had already proved her prowess as the lead in a gothic Burton production, blowing audiences away with Wednesday. Viewers couldn’t think of a better or more fitting choice for Lydia’s daughter. However, Burton has kept details about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice tightly under wraps, including the plot and several new cast members’ roles. Now, Ortega is finally providing some clarity about her character.

Jenna Ortega confirms her role as Astrid Deetz

(Leon Bennett / Getty)

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Ortega opened up about her role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She explained how production wrapped after the labor strikes concluded, as the strikes began with just two days left of production. She said she was excited by the rebuilding of Winter River in East Corinth, Vermont, and the idea of bringing back “weird, strange, off-putting stories” for moviegoers.

When asked about her role, she stated, “I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say, but I am Lydia Deetz’s daughter, so I’ll give that away. She’s weird, but in a different way and not in the way you’d assume, I would say.” Ortega explained that the relationship between Astrid and Lydia will be an important component of the movie. However, the storyline is a little “strange” because it includes “a lot of catching up and putting the pieces together of what’s gone on in Lydia’s life since.”

The interviewer suggested that Astrid might be “bright and sunny” as a way of rebelling against her gothic mother, to which Ortega laughed. She confirmed that the character is not on “the opposite end of the spectrum” from Lydia. Ortega did acknowledge that, like any teenager, Astrid wants to set herself apart from her parents. Ultimately, she concludes, “I’m not wearing pink and a cheerleader, but I am a little bit against my mom’s history or past.” Additionally, Ortega found it a bit challenging to “roll her eyes” at Lydia while in character because, in reality, she relates to and understands the character deeply.

While many suspected Ortega was portraying Astrid, it’s interesting to learn more about Lydia and Astrid’s relationship. In the original movie, Lydia struggled with being understood and taken seriously by her parents, but now the sequel will see the tables turn as Lydia experiences motherhood herself. The idea that Astrid has a problem with her mother’s “past” is also a bit surprising. By the end of Beetlejuice, Lydia seems to have found a new family in ghosts Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis) Maitland due to the nearly nonexistent relationship with her living parents, and one can imagine how difficult it would be to have a daughter who doesn’t understand the importance of that relationship.

It will be interesting to see what Lydia’s dealing with ghosts has come to after all this time and why Astrid isn’t particularly pleased about it.

(featured image: Michael Tullberg / Getty)

