The idea of watching PG-13 horror movies, for some people, is like pulling teeth. PG-13 horror films can be limiting in scares or gore, and while they can be the perfect gateway to horror for younger folks, for adults, it seems less than fun to sit through a scary movie that’s bloodless or toned-down.

Does that mean all PG-13 horror isn’t worth watching as an adult? Of course, it doesn’t! There are some amazingly fun horror films that veer away from “R” moments. I’m recommending a blend of cult classic and modern PG-13 horror films.

12. Gremlins (1984)

(Warner Bros.)

What’s not to love about creatures that cause chaos and mayhem? Probably a lot if you are trying to avoid an untimely demise. Gremlins is a classic horror comedy that is the perfect gateway horror film. It’s enjoyable for teens and adults alike in my eyes. The film follows a kid that receives a creature called a mogwai for an X-mas gift, but everything goes to awry when the creature spawns other creatures that cause chaos. You can watch this ’80s classic any time of the year and find it enjoyable. And who doesn’t love Gizmo (voiced by Howie Mandel)? He’s an absolute cutie and doesn’t deserve any hate thrown his way.

11. Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (1988)

(20th Century Studios and New World Pictures)

Not including Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (1988) would render this list pointless. This is one of those horror movies that isn’t talked about enough. Especially when Elvira a.k.a. Cassandra Peterson is an icon in the horror community (and is also queer!). Elvira owns her sexuality and is well aware she’s a knockout. That type of confidence is always fun to watch. Plus, the movie is great. Who doesn’t love when someone disrupts a town full of extreme evangelicals?

10. Death Becomes Her (1992)

(Universal Pictures and United International Pictures)

Immortality always has a price. In this ‘90s gem that features a lot of body horror and comedic moments, that’s more than evident. The body horror will satisfy horror fans, and if you’re squeamish, it’s more comedic than anything. Death Becomes Her is really just about two women, Madeline (Meryl Streep) and Helen (Goldie Hawn), who take a drug that grants people eternal life. But obviously, things don’t work out exactly how either of them wanted. Also, Bruce Willis plays a loser of a man who never deserved either. Such a classic.

9. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

(20th Century Studios)

Not by any means am I going to say Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) is better than the show (which I love so much). The status that this holds doesn’t even compare. Not to mention Kristy Swanson is…yikes. But this movie is one of the best PG-13 horror movies from the early ‘90s. That could potentially not count for much, but in my eyes it does. Finding a PG-13 horror movie with vampires that’s actually decent isn’t an easy feat. Plus this one is a movie folks remember when you mention it.

8. Cloverfield (2008)

(Paramount Pictures)

Monster movies are very much acquired taste if you ask me. Some people much prefer human villains and there’s nothing wrong with that. However, Cloverfield isn’t just a monster movie, it’s also found footage. It gives the audience a sense of realism and is effectively nerve wracking. The film is straightforward in its premise because it follows a group of people trying to survive and escape New York during a monster attack. The attack comes out of nowhere and just like the characters, we’re thrust into chaos. If you’re looking for a good PG-13 monster movie, look no further.

7. Drag Me to Hell (2009)

(Universal Pictures)

There’s nothing wrong with enjoying campy horror. Drag Me to Hell (2009) is about a woman who gets a curse put on her by a petty old woman. It’s a very cheesy horror movie and shouldn’t be taken too seriously because well, it’s a horror comedy. Sam Raimi is known for infusing silly vibes into his films and this isn’t an exception. The ending may not be satisfying but the journey to get there is fun enough. You will not forget the cussing goat, the ludicrous scares, the sheer nuttiness of the premise or that ending. It’s a silly film to potentially watch with your younger loved ones if they love horror.

6. The Final Girls (2015)

(Stage 6 Films)

Slashers that are set during summer and at a camp are a staple in horror. And somehow The Final Girls is written so perfectly that you don’t notice it’s a PG-13 horror movie. The premise is emotional as it follows a young girl who loses her mom and somehow is teleported into the slasher her mom starred in in her younger days. The cast has recognizable folks in it and there are queer screenwriters behind this film also, so that’s a bonus. I recommend The Final Girls for folks who are looking for emotional beats, scares, and a charismatic cast.

5. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

(Paramount Pictures)

Horror films with a small number of characters in an isolated setting are quite effective sometimes. 10 Cloverfield Lane exists in the same universe as Cloverfield. It follows a woman who ends her engagement and gets into a car crash. She is saved by a man who insists living above ground is unsafe. The atmosphere is incredibly uncomfortable, the characters are at the mercy of an unstable man, and there’s an ambiguous threat outside. It doesn’t have the same feeling as Cloverfield and there’s nothing wrong with that. The danger inside and outside the bunker is well established. You won’t even notice the lack of gore or blood (if you’re into your horror movies having both).

4. Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

(Universal Pictures)

If you hated Ouija (2014) and are wary about its prequel Ouija: Origin of Evil, please don’t be. The prequel follows a family that suffers after they play around with a Ouija board. Believe it or not, it’s actually pretty scary and doesn’t entirely feel like PG-13 horror. Supernatural horror isn’t always about extreme violence. Sometimes knowing characters are about to be fucked up by spirits or demons is enough. Ouija: Origin of Evil brings just enough scares to the table and doesn’t hold back when ripping your heart out at the end.

3. Happy Death Day (2017)

(Universal Pictures)

Gateway horror films are crucial for young fans of the genre, especially if they are restricted in terms of the content they consume. Happy Death Day blends concepts from other films and focuses on Tree (Jessica Rothe) who keeps dying and coming back to life. Jessica Rothe is hilarious, delivers emotional moments, and there are underlying themes about grief folded into the story. If you’re introducing a young loved one in your life to horror and they want something modern, Happy Death Day is suitable. It’s a good time and you’ll remember plenty of the scenes.

2. Sweetheart (2019)

(Universal Pictures)

Creature features that involve Black women at the forefront aren’t common at all. Therefore it’s pertinent to mention Sweetheart as it’s also PG-13. The premise is simple as it’s about a woman who ends up on an island where a creature seeks to kill her, so the plot isn’t too complicated. It’s a film that builds tension and makes you nervous because there’s no such thing as running forever. If you’re looking for a creature feature with underlying themes and a Black lead, you’ve found your film.

1. M3GAN (2023)

(Universal Pictures)

There’s no doubt M3GAN will be considered a camp classic in the coming years. M3GAN kicked off horror in 2023 and didn’t disappoint. The premise is indeed about a killer doll (not like Chucky) that will stop at nothing to protect her best friend. It’s campy fun and we officially have a new killer doll icon in M3GAN. There aren’t many successful killer doll horror films, but M3GANisn’t a colossal disappointment. If you are looking for a killer doll with no chill (similar to Chucky, minus the aggressive cussing and crude jokes), you’re in for a treat.

