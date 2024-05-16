A still from Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
These Are the ‘Mad Max’ Movies You Need To Catch Up on Before ‘Furiosa’

Evan Tiwari
Published: May 16, 2024 11:06 am

George Miller’s latest offering in the Mad Max franchise, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, received a seven -minute standing ovation at Cannes, with the film’s premise, action sequences, and Anya Taylor-Joy’s performance receiving special praise.

Miller’s journey with the franchise dates back to 1979, when a young Mel Gibson portrayed the titular character in the independent Australian dystopian thriller Mad Max. Since then, there have been four more releases in the series, and here’s the comprehensive list:

  • Mad Max (1979)
  • Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)
  • Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
  • Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
  • Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

While the first Mad Max film was a commercial success and set the tone for the franchise, it wasn’t particularly well-received by critics. However, the second film changed that, as it is regarded as one of the best action films of all time. The third movie remains the weakest link in the series, but Miller made a strong comeback with Fury Road, and it appears the legacy of the franchise has been secured with Furiosa.

There have been rumors of Miller helming another movie in the franchise with the working title Mad Max: Wasteland, but there hasn’t been an official confirmation from the director or the studio yet. In 2022, the Australian director had revealed that the story for the film had “not fully evolved,” while Tom Hardy expressed his wish to continue playing the titular troubled grifter in 2017.

It’s tough to say whether this flick will see the light of day, especially after considering the development hell Fury Road and Furiosa went through. Miller’s recent comments on the Charlize Theron-Tom Hardy feud on the sets of Fury Road also don’t inspire much confidence, as they included a possible critique of the English actor’s work ethic.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga releases in theaters across the U.S. on May 24, 2024.

