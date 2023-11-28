I Hope ‘The Gilded Age’ Gives Us More of This Historical Figure

HBO’s The Gilded Age loves giving viewers tidbits of actual history. Recently, the show mentioned one great historical figure in particular that I hope we can see in future episodes.

Season 2 of The Gilded Age has seen a lot of change in the house of Mrs. Agnes Van Rhijn (Christine Baranski). Of course, all of those changes are against the very vocal wishes of Mrs. Van Rhijn herself. Her sister, Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon), has finally found love with Reverend Matthew Forte (Robert Sean Leonard). Their niece, Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), found something she loves doing. Although Mrs. Van Rhijn doesn’t like it, Marian enjoys teaching watercolor painting to young girls. Marian rightfully thinks teaching is a way to give to the community while earning money.

While at school, Marian’s boss recommended Marian also teach some new classes they were doing in conjunction with Jane Addams. These classes wouldn’t be Marian’s normal watercolors. Instead, she would teach basic skills to children and women, with a focus on immigrants and low-income people to “give them a fighting chance at life.” Although this was brought up in episode 4, there haven’t been any updates about this new path for Marian, but the show’s mention of Jane Addams made me excited about what the series could depict about this historical woman.

Who was Jane Addams?

Although The Gilded Age season 2 takes place in 1883, earlier than Jane Addams’s real years of work, her philosophies would be an interesting addition to the series and its focus on wealth. The daughter of a wealthy banker, Addams attended college and traveled Europe at a young age. She saw how the world worked and how money made for sharp divisions in society. Instead of doing nothing, she wanted to help those less privileged than herself.

Addams is often credited with creating the job of social worker. Using money inherited from her father, Addams revitalized an old mansion and opened Hull House in Chicago in 1889. The school would train women and children who had no other avenues in life, to hopefully get them decent jobs where they could afford to live on their own.

Jane Addams was the opposite of most of the characters we see in The Gilded Age. She came from money yet used that to ensure others could also have their basic needs met. Most of the time, the wealthy women in The Gilded Age do some charity work just to have something to do or make themselves feel good. After the era known as the Gilded Age ended, the next time period was called the Progressive Era. During the Progressive Era, people like Addams made great strides in social work and labor reforms.

Addams also never married or had children. Although there wasn’t a term for it at the time, Addams was a lesbian and exclusively had relationships with women. One of her partners helped her in founding Hull House. After that relationship ended, Addams became involved with Mary Rozet Smith. The two were together for close to 40 years.

In The Gilded Age, we have seen some of what life would have been like for wealthy, closed gay men, yet the series hasn’t shown any lesbian relationships. A character like Addams would show an alternative way of life for people with money and cover how lesbians navigated their love lives during that time. Even if it would be a little early to introduce Addams in 1883, I would still be excited to see her in The Gilded Age.

(featured image: Max)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]