Who is Blue Beetle? Jaime Reyes, Explained

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has been undergoing some massive changes recently with the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, as well as the instating of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs. However, despite some films like Batgirl and Wonder Woman 3 being scrapped, Blue Beetle is still scheduled to release on August 18, 2023. It is also slated for a theatrical release, despite initially being planned as an HBO streaming exclusive. The film has received quite a bit of hype considering it will mark the DCEU’s first movie led by a Latino superhero.

Cobra Kai star, Xolo Maridueña, was cast in the lead role of Jaime Reyes (a.k.a. Blue Beetle). Even before his official casting, he was a fan favorite for the role and it can’t be denied that he looks the part of Reyes to a T. Also, Blue Beetle is the sole 2023 DCEU film centered around a brand-new hero. Every other film is either a sequel or centered on a previously introduced character. Here’s everything you need to know about this hero before he makes his live-action debut on the big screen.

Who is Blue Beetle in DC Comics?

In the comics, Blue Beetle is an alias that several characters have taken on over the years. However, the iteration that the Blue Beetle film will focus on is Jaime Reyes. Reyes is the third and most recent iteration of the hero. He is also the only iteration of Blue Beetle created by DC Comics, whereas the other two were created by Charlton Comics and acquired by DC. Before becoming Blue Beetle, Reyes is an average teenager from El Paso, Texas. He is very loyal and trustworthy to his family and friends and seeks to help his family as much as possible. However, his parents are determined to let him be a kid for a while and refuse to let him work in his father’s garage.

Everything in his life turns upside down when Reyes happens to discover a scarab. The scarab ends up binding to Reyes’ spine, giving him his powers. When in danger, the scarab can activate an advanced technological suit of armor to encase him. Shortly after receiving his powers, he was sought out by Booster Gold for a mission. On the mission, though, he traveled through dimensions that messed with his perception of time. When he returned home, he realized he had been gone for a year. Given their questions, he decided to reveal to them his identity as Blue Beetle. His father had become crippled in his absence and Reyes’ mother and sister remained suspicious and fearful of him for a time.

For the majority of his comic book run, he worked on getting his family to accept his Blue Beetle identity. He also investigated the scarab to find its true nature and source of power. Through his investigation, he realizes it is a piece of alien technology from a species called the Reach. Reyes devoted much of his time to ensure that this species of alien conquerors never succeeded in their desire to conquer Earth. He also served with Teen Titans and the Justice League throughout his superhero career.

