Things We Saw Today: ‘The Blue Beetle’ Has A Release Date!

Get hyped nerds! DC has released a teaser poster and release date for the hotly anticipated new movie starring Xolo Maridueña as the titular Blue Beetle alongside our favorite vampire familiar, Harvey Guillen! They announced on Twitter today that the movie will hit theaters on August 18, 2023.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk and Matt Taibbi plagued Twitter last night by teasing that they were going to reveal a HUGE POLITICAL SCANDAL about…. Hunter Biden’s laptop. Yup the laptop again. Musk claimed the info drop would occur at 5pm EST, but when it 5:20pm and there was still no news he claimed they were “fact-checking.” Finally Taibbi began his “huge” reveal with a million part twitter thread.

What really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter will be published on Twitter at 5pm ET! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Well, it turned out to once again be a huge nothing burger. Their huge story was about how Twitter received content moderation requests from both political parties in 2020 and was quick to act upon them. Notably, for Taibbi and Musk, the Biden campaign asked that leaked nude photos of Hunter Biden and a woman be removed. And because revenge porn is ILLEGAL Twitter quickly complied. That’s it. That is the story. And lest we forget, the entire reason Taibbi is now a PR shill for Musk is because of the blowback he received when he revealed that he and his male counterparts used to sexually harass and coerce their female co-workers.

Wow can’t believe Matt Taibbi broke this story about Hunter Biden oh wait no this is a funny anecdote from his memoir. pic.twitter.com/EdU6Q1SKKP — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) December 3, 2022

Basically those guys suck and will continue to suck. But in much more exciting news…

A new view from across the #SpiderVerse coming 12.13 pic.twitter.com/fPK7WVuavK — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) December 3, 2022

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, the sequel to the amazing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated movie now has a release date! We can finally see what Gwen and Miles Morales have been up to in their 5 year absence!

And finally, time to close out our Saturday with a good old fashion dummy-dunk.

So many men have egos that shred like paper when a woman exists that isn't entirely catered to his sexual fantasy. https://t.co/2kgi5O3zF5 — Courtney (@televisualities) December 3, 2022

Self-proclaimed professional writer Joshua Lisecc took to Twitter with a long-winded thread about the problem with modern female heroines all being “Mary Sues” because, according to him, they were too “unlikeable.” Basically your garden variety misogyny coupled with a deep misunderstanding of the Mary Sue trope and the Hero’s Journey archetype. The end of his thread involved a plea for people to hire him to ghostwrite their books and scripts. Twitter, of course, immediately began dunking on his clownery. Sometimes the grift backfires and backfires hard.

(Image: DC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]