Who is Babu Frik, and is Babu Frik in ‘The Mandalorian’?

Regardless of what you think about The Rise of Skywalker, one of the very few things most Star Wars fan can agree upon is the wonder of Babu Frick. He’s just a little guy. A very smart little guy who knows a lot about droids. A little guy who loves his very fun name. When he says “Uh oh,” you want to protect him with your life. Long live Babu Frik. Never forget that J.J. Abrams wanted to kill him.

Now, thanks to Steven Spielberg and season three of The Mandalorian, he will, indeed, live longer than his cameo in Rise of Skywalker. Do you need a refresher on the gospel of Babu before his triumphant return in The Mandalorian? HEY HEEEEEEEEY, we’ve got you covered.

Babu Frik in Star Wars canon

According to the Star Wars Visual Dictionary, Babu Frik is an Anzellan male who lived during the New Republic Era. He worked as a droidsmith in his own shop on Kijimi, where he developed the skill to modify any droid system, even circumventing security measures installed by manufacturers.

Babu Frick worked with the Spice Runners of Kijimi. In fact, he worked alongside Zorii Bliss and Poe Dameron. This was before the Cold War (29 ABY–34 ABY), the period of geopolitical tension between the New Republic and the First Order.

In The Rise of Skywalker, he assisted Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron when he hacked C-3PO’s memory to translate the Sith text that revealed the coordinates to a Sith wayfinder.

Babu Frik speaks Basic with an Anzellan accent and a broken syntax that makes his speech unmistakably his own. In The Rise of Skywalker, Zorii Bliss can easily communicate with him, but Rey seemingly cannot.

Babu Frik behind the scenes

In terms of production, Babu Frik was the brainchild of several parents. Creature designer and sculptor Ivan Manzella told the Force Material podcast that when he was designing Babu Frik, he was inspired by Victor Wong’s character Egg Shen in the John Carpenter film Big Trouble in Little China. Creature and makeup effects supervisor Neal Scanlan, who worked on all five Star Wars feature films since Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm, described his inspiration as coming from memories of actor Ernest Borgnine’s expressive range.

Babu Frik was brought to life by Shirley Henderson, who played Moaning Mrytle in the Harry Potter films. The puppet was already in progress when Henderson was cast, so Babu’s design had been finalized. Five puppeteers are needed to bring Babu to life.

Henderson told Vanity Fair that she worked with the engineers and designers created a model for her and the puppeteers “to learn and discover how Babu moved, and the kind of voice he had and the language he used.” She worked with dialect coach Jill McCullough on the voice that is now immediately recognizable as Babu Frik. “I would offer up vocal suggestions and sounds and ticks, and she would remind me of them … so that we could, on any filming day, source all these bits of Babu at a second’s notice. His voice was just a feeling I looked for inside when trying to speak as him.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, sound editor Matthew Wood of Skywalker Sound credited Henderson with learning to puppeteer “so she could improv and actually move the character’s mouth. She was puppeteering while she was doing the improv for the character. We preserved all of her production sounds, and that was entirely shot on set, live, with her own movement.”

Babu Frik in The Mandalorian season 3

During the Mando+ panel at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim back in May 2022, John Favreau and Dave Filoni shared a teaser for The Mandalorian season 3. That teaser included a clip, now used in the newer official trailer, that shows two Anzellan characters. One of whom is Babu Frik. His voice is clearly audible, but how present he will be in season 3 remains to be seen.

