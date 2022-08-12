Could We See Oscar Isaac as Star Wars’ Poe Dameron Again?

Oscar Isaac brought Poe Dameron to life in the Star Wars franchise, and with the end of The Rise of Skywalker, it seemed like Isaac was done with Star Wars. Now though, he’s opening up about the possibility of returning to the world with the right story, and if this is him hinting that he’s ready to be Poe Dameron again, then someone had better start writing something for him RIGHT NOW.

During an interview with Sirius XM on The Jess Cagle Show, Isaac was asked about what franchise he’s asked the most about, and he talked about how people would just yell “Star Wars” at him at a music festival he went to in Denmark. But Cagle went on to ask Isaac about his future in Star Wars and whether or not he’d come back as Poe Dameron, given how the franchise is writing these television series/spinoff stories.

“I don’t know. I’m open to anything. You never know,” Isaac said. “I have no real feeling one way or another. I’m open to any good story. Time is the one thing that becomes challenging…as you get older and kids and all that. Where do [movies] fit in? If there was a great story and a great director and [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy] came to me and was like, ‘I have this great idea,’ then I’m so open to it.”

Let Finn/Poe reign

One of the biggest missed opportunities in the Star Wars sequel trilogy (which was filled with quite a bit of missteps) was the failure to explore a storyline for Finn (played by John Boyega) and Poe that went beyond the main storyline. Yes, I ship them together, and I don’t necessarily think Disney/Lucasfilm is going to give me a show where the two smooch, but I’d love to see these two characters go on adventures throughout the galaxy separate from Rey’s story, showing what they choose to do after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

With Andor, we’re seeing the lead up to what happened with Cassian Andor in Rogue One, and Obi-Wan Kenobi brought us the story of Ben Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) after Revenge of the Sith but before Luke Skywalker brings him into the fold in A New Hope.

So if we did a show where we got to see past Rise of Skywalker and into where Poe Dameron is now? That’d be a new era of the franchise we’ve yet to explore and could be very fun—all of this with Finn at his side. (I want to make it clear that Finn is an important part of this dream show.)

But it’d make sense to have Poe (and hopefully Finn) be the face of the new phase of Star Wars in the sense that this is where the franchise hasn’t gone before. We have properties like The Acolyte bringing in a time in the Republic when the Jedi were at their height, and ones like The Mandalorian showing us the time between the fall of the Empire and the rise of Kylo Ren, and so having a show about Poe Dameron kick off the post-Rise of Skywalker era sounds perfect for me.

