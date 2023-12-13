Who Is Acheron In Honkai Star Rail? Explained

Honkai: Star Rail puts the quantum and lightning elements at a premium. When Acheron comes out, she’s bound to be the fourth five-star lightning character as per leaks. Acheron’s element is unclear for now, but people also speculate that she will be a character on the path of the Nihility.

If this is all true, then Acheron is not the first Lightning Nihility five-star character to come out. Kafka has been out since 1.2, and people couldn’t get enough of her Damage Over Time (DoT) and her low maintenance builds. Simply put, Kafka has been a staple Lightning Nihility character since. It’s best to take these leaks with a grain of salt unless Hoyoverse intends for another character of the same path and element to come out intentionally soon.

It also looks as if Acheron will be available once the Trailblazer and the Astral Express reach the world of Penacony. For Trailblazers who remember this part of the Trailblaze Mission, Himeko received an invitation from the Family of Penacony to come to the planet. But the Astral Express’ plan to go there was derailed because of Kafka and her report of a stellaron in the Xianzhou Luofu. After the events of the Trailblaze Mission in the Xianzhou Luofu, there’s nothing stopping the crew from flying straight to Penacony as planned. Even March 7th is exciting to go to Penacony, and rightfully so after the depressing events regarding Dan Heng’s past, the death of some allies, and the High-Cloud Quintet’s final parting.

Judging by the leaks, Acheron is not part of The Family and is also just a visitor in Penacony. Acheron’s reported model and art attached to the Tweet might not be her final sketch, if it even is her. Acheron and Yayi who have been leaked at the same time are often mistaken for one another due to their similarity in elements among other things. Acheron is an “Emmanator of the Void” and is out for revenge for reasons currently unknown. It’s also unclear who exactly she needs to take vengeance on. As of the moment, Acheron seems to be an original character to Honkai: Star Rail without any parallels or expys in other Hoyoverse games.

(featured image: Hoyoverse)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]