Who Gets to Apologize for Harm and Keep Their Career?

In the era of the influencer apology, we as a culture have begun to view them as wasteful and inherently false and duplicitous. We have spent years seeing people with privilege say they will do better and then not actually doing so, hoping that their PR apologies will balance the scales—trusting that human passivity will make us forget. That is clearly what Warner Bros. is hoping for by placing Ezra Miller in the middle of their own apology tour.

Variety was provided a statement by a representative for Miller in which they apologized for their actions—actions that include allegations of assault, abuse, and cult-like activity.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller’s statement declared. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller has been accused of grooming a young child, breaking into homes, and being a general terror in places like Hawaii. Just a few days ago, it was shared that police were searching for a young mother and her three small children who were staying at Ezra Miller’s Vermont farm—a farm that was alleged to have a lot of weapons and guns around.

Mental illness is a real thing, and as someone who struggles with it, I try my best to have empathy for those who can’t get help and get the stigma compounded upon them. With Miller, I don’t know their truth, but I do know that their actions have been terrifying and beyond the pale. They should get help, but that is the bare minimum. Warner Bros. has invested money in The Flash and is pushing for this PR because they want to release the film in spite of everything, but not everyone is afforded the kind of forgiveness they’re attempting here.

Remember in the early days of Me Too when people actually got dropped from projects because of allegations? Miller hasn’t just been accused; there is a paper trail of videos and police reports. Miller is also far from the first celebrity to deal with mental illness and apologize, even those faced with much lesser crimes. Blacklisted for being ill. Being labeled difficult. For being outspoken about powerful abusers. Where was this same grace? Winona Ryder went through a massive career downswing after shoplifting. It is inconceivable that we are seeing so much grace for Miller as the face of a major film in one of the biggest franchises around with these kinds of accusations. If Miller were not white, I have no doubt they would be removed from DC’s movie franchise instantly.

I hope Miller gets help, but I also hope Warner Bros. has plans to make amends to those who have been harmed by Miller. More than anything else, I’m frustrated by the double standards we are seeing unfold right before our eyes.

