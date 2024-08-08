Blake Lively as Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us
Who Did Lily Bloom Choose in 'It Ends With Us'?

Published: Aug 8, 2024

Colleen Hoover’s book It Ends With Us had us all rooting for Lily, who was going through the most turbulent period of her youth. Lily may have broken generational trauma (eventually), but that doesn’t mean her love life died with it.

If you’re reading this and you haven’t finished the book yet (or you’re eagerly anticipating the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni movie adaptation), you’re probably antsy about finishing the story. It’s difficult to see Lily’s life progressively worsen, all because she couldn’t leave her toxic relationship with Ryle Kincaid. I bet you almost dropped the book after Lily and Ryle decided to get married in Vegas.

Not to mention, none of us have forgotten about Ryle’s violent tendencies. This relationship had too many red flags, but Colleen Hoover’s writing made Lily and Ryle perfect for each other in the beginning. The early days of their romance were just too swoon-worthy, though they soon turned sour.

Ryle and Lily’s relationship shouldn’t be aspirational to anyone. Thankfully, their marriage didn’t last longer than it should. Lily and Ryle’s relationship ended with a divorce. They tried to save their relationship, but it just wasn’t meant to be. Unsurprisingly, Lily went with the guy she should’ve been with in the first place—her first love, Atlas.

Compared to Ryle, Atlas was patient and steady. He didn’t rush Lily into things and gave her the space she needed to think and grow after her divorce. Most importantly, he was safe to be around. It wasn’t a thrilling relationship, but that’s what Lily needs in her life.

