Who does Elain end up with in ‘ACOTAR’? Answered

Who does Elain end up with in A Court of Thorns and Roses? Well, it can’t be the hottest fae in Prythian, because that honor is reserved for the Main Character, but plenty of other eligible bachelors in the faerie lands!

More importantly, who’s Elain again?

(Sarah J. Maas and Bloomsbury Publishing)

Elain Archeron is the middle child of the Archeron family, and Feyre’s second oldest sister. She and the rest of her family have had a rough go of it. After the death of their mother, the Archeron sisters were left with only their father to take care of them. After their father made a few bad business deals and got beaten up by the townspeople over unpaid debts, the situation went from bad to worse. The family had to move into a little shack on the edge of a small village, and despite it being a family of four, the Archerons left poor young Feyre to be the breadwinner. Elain, meanwhile, was more interested in the flowers that she was growing in the front yard than helping her family figure out how not to starve. We all cope in our own way.

Eventually, Elain is kidnapped by Ianthe and turned into a High Fae after being thrown into the magical Cauldron by the King of Hybern. As it turns out, this was a pretty sweet deal! Now Elain has fairy powers, and was introduced to the person she ends up with! Blessings in disguise!

Well… might end up with…

Who’s the lucky man? It’s Lucien! We think. Lucien said outright at the end of A Court of Mist and Fury that he is Elain’s mate. Elian, meanwhile, is too traumatized by her fae transformation to respond to him. She’s then whisked away to the Night Court by Rhysand… long distance is hard. Elain is also in love with someone else… was. She had a thing for Graysen, but then Grayson had to go and betray her family so that kinda killed the attraction right there. As of now she’s slowly taking notice of Lucien little by little, but it’s off to a rocky start. She also nearly locked lips with Azriel, before Rhysand interrupted them, that is. Who is Elain going to end up with? If Lucien isn’t able to put the charms on her, Azriel might sweep her off her feet first. Only time, and more novels, will tell.

(Featured image: Bloomsbury, Pobytov/Getty Images)

