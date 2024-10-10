Does Lucien die in ‘ACOTAR’? Explained

Does Lucien bite the bullet during the events of A Court of Thorns and Roses? Hasn’t this poor man been through enough? He was born of wedlock, he lost an eye in a fight, and his supposed mate Elain hardly gives him the time of day.

Recommended Videos

Who is Lucien?

Lucien is a high fae and the son of the Lady of the Autumn Court and Helion, the High Lord of the Day Court. He wasn’t supposed to happen. See, the tea is that The Lady and the High Lord were having an affair, and Lucien was the unplanned fruit of their union. Fearing retribution from her violent husband, the Lady of the Autumn Court tried to pass of Lucien as Lord the Autumn Court’s true son. As a result, Lucien grew up believing that he was a true born noble… and not a bastard. Yikes. That’s some Game of Thrones style character complications right here.

Despite his highborn peerage and messed up father, Lucien is a really sweet and down to earth guy. He’s always bright and charming, kind to everyone. It’s a facade of course, to hide some deep emotional scars. But in the end, this fae is one of the good guys. The question is, does he meet his end too soon?

Does Lucien die?

As of the latest book, no, Lucien has not died. He has however come very close on multiple occasions. At one point, Lucien was captured and tortured by the evil fae general Amarantha. She scarred his face and cut out his eye, leaving him disfigured. Lucien was able to get secondhand revenge against her, as Tamlin stabbed her in the head with Lucien’s sword and then ripped her throat out with his teeth, because that’s what friends do for friends.

(Bloomsbury, Pobytov/Getty Images)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy