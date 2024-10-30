NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk raises his hands as he takes the stage during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Trump closed out his weekend of campaigning in New York City with a guest list of speakers that includes his running mate Republican Vice Presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tesla CEO Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, among others, nine days before Election Day. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Category:
Politics
News

‘White men will save the world’: ‘Dark MAGA’ Elon Musk shared a bizarre video of Trump as a gladiator bashing Kamala Harris – yup that’s where we are now

Image of Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco
|

Published: Oct 30, 2024 02:44 am

Halloween is no longer the scariest day of the year in the U.S. That honor now falls on Nov. 5, when the public will decide the country’s fate through the Presidential election. Elon Musk is getting well into the spirit of it by spewing vulgar hate and violence whenever possible.

Recommended Videos

Musk, a billionaire tech entrepreneur and a strong competitor for the world’s most insecure man, has become more politically vocal over the last year. Musk has been on the campaign trail with Trump to gather support in the upcoming election. His rhetoric has been, to put it mildly, vulgar.

Musk founded the America PAC (political action committee), which recently posted a video on X that is so insane you can’t believe it’s not a parody. It looks like something the creators of South Park would have put together to make fun of Trump and Musk. The video features clips of overtly “patriotic” symbols that are meant to convey strength, such as lions, eagles, wrestlers, and gladiators. So basically a fever dream that some toxic frat bro would have after chugging one too many kegs.

The platform even had to have a notice under the video that read “This is not the official Twitter/X account of the United States of America. It is a PAC founded by Elon Musk in support of Republican candidates like Donald J. Trump. It is also important to keep in mind, America is a continent, not a country. USA is part of North-America.” It had a link to a wikipedia page which explains what North America is.

The creator of the video, which presents Trump as a galdiator kicking Vice President Kamala Harris in the face, left his watermark on the bottom right corner. Further investigation into his profile shows that he has shared numerous statements and images that align with Neo-Nazi values.

These include a video of him holding the German Imperial flag as well as photos of him appearing to give the Nazi salute. NBC reported that, in another post, he wrote, “White men will save the world.”Looking at that statement and then at history, many would disagree. Given Trump’s right-wing extremist values it’s no surprise that his die-hard supporters would also be fans of another right-wing extremist.

This video is beyond cringey but also emboldens Musk and Trump’s nationalistic and violent rhetoric. Harris has been attacked for being a woman, being a woman of color, and even for being “communist,” a statement which is blatantly untrue. This video is not the first extreme video America PAC has shared on X. Musk had to take down a video on Monday that referred to Harris as a “c**t” and a “communist.” Musk’s constant stream of misleading and blatantly false rhetoric has earned him the ire of election officials.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco (she/her) is a contributing writer here at The Mary Sue, having written for digital media since 2022 and has a keen interest in all things Marvel, Lord of the Rings, and anime. She has worked for various publications including We Got This Covered, but much of her work can be found gracing the pages of print and online publications in Japan, where she resides. Outside of writing she treads the boards as an actor, is a portrait and documentary photographer, and takes the little free time left to explore Japan.
Link to www.laurapollacco.com