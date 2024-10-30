‘White men will save the world’: ‘Dark MAGA’ Elon Musk shared a bizarre video of Trump as a gladiator bashing Kamala Harris – yup that’s where we are now

Halloween is no longer the scariest day of the year in the U.S. That honor now falls on Nov. 5, when the public will decide the country’s fate through the Presidential election. Elon Musk is getting well into the spirit of it by spewing vulgar hate and violence whenever possible.

Recommended Videos

Musk, a billionaire tech entrepreneur and a strong competitor for the world’s most insecure man, has become more politically vocal over the last year. Musk has been on the campaign trail with Trump to gather support in the upcoming election. His rhetoric has been, to put it mildly, vulgar.

Musk founded the America PAC (political action committee), which recently posted a video on X that is so insane you can’t believe it’s not a parody. It looks like something the creators of South Park would have put together to make fun of Trump and Musk. The video features clips of overtly “patriotic” symbols that are meant to convey strength, such as lions, eagles, wrestlers, and gladiators. So basically a fever dream that some toxic frat bro would have after chugging one too many kegs.



This election will determine the fate of America and Western Civilization.



VOTE EARLY



pic.twitter.com/d0pGvFI8TP — America (@america) October 28, 2024

The platform even had to have a notice under the video that read “This is not the official Twitter/X account of the United States of America. It is a PAC founded by Elon Musk in support of Republican candidates like Donald J. Trump. It is also important to keep in mind, America is a continent, not a country. USA is part of North-America.” It had a link to a wikipedia page which explains what North America is.

The creator of the video, which presents Trump as a galdiator kicking Vice President Kamala Harris in the face, left his watermark on the bottom right corner. Further investigation into his profile shows that he has shared numerous statements and images that align with Neo-Nazi values.

These include a video of him holding the German Imperial flag as well as photos of him appearing to give the Nazi salute. NBC reported that, in another post, he wrote, “White men will save the world.”Looking at that statement and then at history, many would disagree. Given Trump’s right-wing extremist values it’s no surprise that his die-hard supporters would also be fans of another right-wing extremist.

This video is beyond cringey but also emboldens Musk and Trump’s nationalistic and violent rhetoric. Harris has been attacked for being a woman, being a woman of color, and even for being “communist,” a statement which is blatantly untrue. This video is not the first extreme video America PAC has shared on X. Musk had to take down a video on Monday that referred to Harris as a “c**t” and a “communist.” Musk’s constant stream of misleading and blatantly false rhetoric has earned him the ire of election officials.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy