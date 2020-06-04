Donald Trump Finally Got His Wall: A Fence Around the White House Because He’s Scared of Protestors

Donald Trump’s entire platform in the 2016 election (let’s be real) was about how he was going to build a wall separating the (very much not united) States of America from Mexico. And he’s finally made good on his promise/fascist rally chant to build the wall—a fence around the White House that everyone is mocking because he’s afraid of protestors taking to the streets in the name of Black Lives Matter.

In the midst of the protests and riots happening around the country, the president has “inspected” (read: hid in) a bunker, tweeted that the demonstrators were “THUGS,” and said that if the protestors loot, he’ll let the police shoot—yet another racist throwback slogan. In a roundup of what NOT to do, Trump is checking off literally every single box.

Right now, though, he’s adding another fence to the White House. If you’ve ever seen a picture of the White House, there is already a fence, and it’s hard to get into, so this extra fence is just another way to mess with protestors, but many on Twitter took to mocking the president for his lack of ability to do the one thing he promised his followers he’d do.

Donald Trump loves walls because he is so scared. https://t.co/RTncvYYfVX — Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) June 4, 2020

Guess he got the wall he always wanted. https://t.co/fPkER1Nn8t — lauren warren (@iamlaurenp) June 4, 2020

We were duped guys, he’s gonna build wall after all but I’ll be around 1600 Pennsylvania. https://t.co/QBKm9av2ms — Kyle “Manifesto of mistruths” Pineda (@KylePineda2) June 4, 2020

I think “Trump’s Wall” is going up around the White House. He’s such a cowardly POS!! 🤦‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/CjVa3WwegH — RichieFed 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@RichieFed) June 4, 2020

He finally got his wall. Did Mexico pay for it??? pic.twitter.com/NBGlygIvCE — steve (@stmontgo32708) June 4, 2020

Trump began his term promising to build a wall to protect America from the world.

He ends it building a wall to protect himself from Americans. pic.twitter.com/mzvfIBVOSg — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) June 4, 2020

Is Mexico paying for it? https://t.co/QZRULZn6sw — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 4, 2020

Bunker Boy loves building walls https://t.co/35J2eOhekA — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) June 4, 2020

So now … he got his wall, right?

(image: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com