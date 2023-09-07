There’s More Than One Way To Watch ‘One Piece’ on Netflix

The live-action One Piece series has been gaining quite a bit of hype since its premiere on August 31. The series is the first live-action adaptation of the long-running and beloved anime and manga series of the same name. It follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) as he gathers a pirate crew and sets out to pursue his dream of finding the One Piece treasure and becoming King of the Pirates.

Adapting any well-established franchise is always a bit of a risk, but especially so with One Piece, given its longevity and loyal fandom. However, the One Piece live-action adaptation has been very well-received, earning positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. Part of its success may be attributed to Eiichiro Oda’s involvement in the show. Oda is the creator of One Piece and serves as an executive producer on the live-action series, assuring fans that he made no compromise during its development. As a result, while the show makes a few changes, it largely holds true to the source material and captures its spirit nicely.

The only problem some fans of the anime might run into is how to watch the live-action series. Many of these fans previously used Hulu, Crunchyroll, Hoopla, or PlutoTV to watch the anime and may now be wondering where to look for the live-action series.

Where to stream the One Piece live-action series

The first full season of the One Piece live-action series is available to stream exclusively on Netflix. The One Piece adaptation is a Netflix original, meaning it’s only available on Netflix and no other streaming service. If you’re new to Netflix, you can subscribe to the streamer for as little as $6.99 a month if you choose an option with ads. Otherwise, you can choose a standard plan without ads for $15.49. Additionally, you won’t just be getting the live-action One Piece series. Netflix also has 15 seasons of the anime available to stream and several One Piece anime films.

Another nifty feature you get with Netflix is the ability to watch the live-action series with a Japanese dub featuring the original anime voice actors. All you have to do is go into “settings” while watching the show and switch the audio to Japanese. Netflix debuted the feature on September 2 for Japanese viewers, but it’s also a neat feature for those interested in hearing their favorite voice actors from the series.

NAKAMA! JAPANESE DUBS ARE NOW AVAILABLE! Who’s rewatching? ?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3vv3NMv6yo — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) September 2, 2023

While Netflix has had some recent issues with price increases and a crackdown on password sharing, the streamer is the way to go for those seeking the One Piece live-action series.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

