Where to read ‘Trapped In A Soap Opera’ manhwa, confirmed

The world is full of horrors. Scorpions. Snakes. Sales tax. But I can imagine no greater terror the thought of being trapped in a soap opera. Surrounded by affairs, amnesia, hot people! On second thought.. maybe this Trapped In A Soap Opera manhwa is onto something. Here’s where you can read it.

Recommended Videos

Where can I read Trapped in a Soap Opera?

You can read Trapped in a Soap Opera on webtoons.com! Just click the link and you’ll be magically whisked away through the internet and to the front page of the comic itself! You’re welcome.

What is Trapped in a Soap Opera about?

As the title suggests, it’s about a protagonist who is sucked away into the wonderful, whacky world of daytime television. After growing up in dire financial straits as an orphan, the young Jia Han now finally has a home of her own. While tuning in to her favorite daytime soap, she feels a tug on her heartstrings. But not an emotional tug. Today her heartstrings have decided to come cruelly untied, and she suffers a heart attack and dies in her new home.

Or does she?

When Jia Han opens her eyes again, she discovers that she has been magically transported into the drama-infested world of her favorite soap opera! But not as the wide eyed ingénue, no. As the heavy! The big bad! The scheming villain! How is she gonna figure this one out? Will she try to right her past wrongs and fix the messy lives of her co-stars? Or will she dive deeper into villain’s juicy abyss?

(Featured Image: Ganno, Apricot.K)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy