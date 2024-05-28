Counting Down to When We Can Watch ‘Sakamoto Days’

Sakamoto Taro in a flashback from Sakamoto Days teaser trailer
Published: May 28, 2024

Sakamoto Days is the comedy-action manga everyone’s been waiting to see adapted into an anime. This isn’t like the majority of other hitman series, because the story takes place when the main character, Taro Sakamoto, has long been retired and is now running his very own convenience store.

Wait, do hitmen generally even survive long enough for retirement? That’s just how strong Taro Sakamoto is.

Sakamoto Days will hit our screens as an anime is January 2025. Although we don’t have a specific release date yet, we can expect to be laughing our way into 2025.

Sakamoto going strong during his retirement

But if Sakamoto’s retired, who’s the guy with glasses that everyone’s raving about online? That’s still Taro, back when he was younger. He eased up after he retired, got a sweet married-life dad bod, and you can imagine the rest. Tatsu from The Way of the Househusband can relate. I’d even bet that if Tatsu and Taro were from the same universe, they’d be best friends by now.

This doesn’t mean Taro can no longer fight. After all, he was formerly the best assassin in the world—no big deal at all. It comes in handy when Taro and his wife, Aoi, run into some trouble while running daily errands.

